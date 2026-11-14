UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa has mandated a massive voter revision campaign for 2027. Officials will hold special drives at over 1.7 lakh polling stations in November to ensure accurate and inclusive electoral rolls, including registration for new voters.

UP CEO Directs Extensive Voter Revision Drive

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa has directed election officials to launch an extensive campaign to ensure that all eligible citizens are included in the electoral rolls during the Special Summary Revision-2027. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been instructed to remain present at all polling stations on four special campaign days later this month.

During a review meeting held through video conferencing with District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), Rinwa directed officials to ensure that all activities related to the revision are completed within the stipulated timelines, maintaining quality, transparency and accountability.