Soon, travellers on India's national highways will be able to find out who built the road they're driving on and who to contact if there's a problem. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced a new initiative that aims to bring greater transparency and accountability to highway projects across the country.

Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) conference in New Delhi, Gadkari said that the government will install information boards with QR codes along highways. By simply scanning the code, travellers can view key project details such as the contractor's name, address, mobile number, and even emergency helpline contacts.

"This will make it easy for people to know who is responsible for each highway project," Gadkari said, adding that the move would help ensure accountability in case of poor road conditions or delays.

Accountability Comes First

Gadkari emphasised that the government is conducting performance audits of ongoing highway projects and will take strict action against those responsible for substandard work. He pointed out that every contractor is liable for maintenance for 10 years after a project's completion.

"If there are defects, the officials and contractors responsible must fix them. We are very clear about that," the minister asserted.

The 'Three Ps' Behind India's Road Revolution

Gadkari also explained the philosophy driving India's road infrastructure push, what he calls the 'Three Ps': People, Prosperity, and Pollution.

People: Roads should make travel safer and more convenient for citizens.

Prosperity: Better roads lead to growth. "After the Dwarka Expressway was completed, real estate projects worth Rs 5–7 lakh crore began in the area," Gadkari said. "That's how road construction drives development."

Pollution: Every new project is being planned with a focus on reducing emissions and protecting the environment.

A Fast-Growing Highway Network

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry currently earns about Rs 55,000 crore in annual revenue, a figure expected to grow to Rs 1.4 lakh crore within two years.

Gadkari said the new QR code system will not only make highway projects more transparent but also empower citizens, promote sustainability, and encourage prosperity.