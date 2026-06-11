PM Narendra Modi chaired the 11th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting with CMs and Union Ministers. The key agenda is 'Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047', focusing on skill enhancement and sustainable employment opportunities.

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi. The high-level meeting brought together Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of Union Territories, Union Ministers serving as ex officio members, along with special invitees. The Vice Chairman, members, and Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog are also present. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also present at the meeting.

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Several Chief Ministers, including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bihar's Samrat Choudhary, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, also participated in the meeting. Newly elected Chief Ministers and leaders, including West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar and Keralam CM VD Satheesan, are also present in the meeting.

Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047

According to a statement by the NITI Aayog, this year's theme is "Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047", which will emphasise the well-being and development of all citizens, regardless of age, region, gender, or socio-economic background. Additionally, PM Modi will discuss measures for promoting entrepreneurship, skill enhancement, and creating sustainable employment opportunities across the country.

The Inclusive Human Development Framework is anchored around four core pillars, foundational human capital and future-ready skills; productive employment, entrepreneurship and decentralised growth; health, nutrition and wellbeing; and equity and dignity for all, the press release said.

The discussions will further focus on collectively charting an Implementation Roadmap that leverages key enablers, including Governance, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Convergence, Partnerships, and Data-driven Systems, alongside a structured mechanism to track short, medium, and long-term outcomes, ensuring accountability and measurable impact.

A key thrust will be on aligning State Visions with the National Vision on Inclusive Human Development, reinforcing a unified and collaborative approach toward equitable and sustainable growth.

Chief Secretaries' Conference Recommendations

The Governing Council of NITI Aayog will also focus on the recommendations of the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries held from December 26 to 28, 2025.

Recommendations were made during 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries on the following five key themes: (i) Early Childhood Education: Laying the Foundation; (ii) Schooling: Building Blocks; (iii) Skilling: Future-Ready Workforce; (iv) Higher Education: Knowledge Economy; and (v) Sports & Extracurricular: Beyond Classrooms. (ANI)