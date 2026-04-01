Senior economist Dr Ashok Lahiri has been appointed Vice Chairperson and scientist Dr Gobardhan Das as a Member of the new Niti Aayog team. Both experts, hailing from West Bengal, will contribute to India's policy-making and nation-building.

The new Niti Aayog team includes two eminent experts hailing from West Bengal - senior economist Dr Ashok Lahiri as Vice Chairperson and Scientist Dr Gobardhan Das as Member, sources said on Friday.

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With this Bengal once again finds two of its prodigal sons in the top echelons of Indian policy- making circle, marking another milestone in the state's rich legacy of seminal contributions to scholarship and nation-building, the sources said.

Dr Ashok Lahiri: NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson

In his new role as NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson, Ashok Lahiri will steer the progress towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat. Amongst India's most experienced economists with a career spanning over four decades, Dr Lahiri has served multiple important roles across the policy spectrum, from Chief Economic Adviser to Finance Commission Member, Asian Development Bank, World Bank and the IMF. An alumnus of Delhi School of Economics and Presidency University, Dr Lahiri has been "a proud Kolkatan, and leading Bengali Bhodrolok luminary" championing the cause of Bengal's development and progress.

Dr Gobardhan Das: NITI Aayog Member

Dr Gobardhan Das is a celebrated Molecular Science Professor, specializing in Immunology, Infectious Diseases and Cell Biology over a scientific career of nearly three decades He is internationally recognised for his research on the pathogenesis of tuberculosis. Having led cutting-edge research across the world including at Yale University and Houston Methodist Hospital in the USA, and KwaZulu-Natal University and National Research Foundation in South Africa, he chose to return home to serve in his motherland. An alumnus of Viswa-Bharati University, Dr Das went onto become a Professor in JNU, and is presently leading the development of IISER Bhopal as its Director.

Dr Das's professional excellence and global achievements are even more inspiring when seen in the context of his inspirational personal life story of overcoming unimaginable odds, as a true son of the soil. Born to Hindu Dalit refugees from Bangladesh who had to leave their everything behind to escape persecution, Dr Das grew up in very challenging conditions in Bengal. With his father being a poor farmer, he had to study under street lamps as a student. He also suffered through the horror of losing 17 members of his family in riots in West Bengal. His steadfast commitment to nation-building through all of this, will now serve as a ray of hope and inspiration for countless across Bengal and the nation at large.

About NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog serves as the apex public policy think tank of the Government of India, and the nodal agency tasked with catalysing economic development and fostering cooperative federalism through the involvement of State Governments in the economic policymaking process using a bottom-up approach. (ANI)