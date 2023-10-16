Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nithari case: Accused Surinder Koli, Moninder Pandher acquitted 17 years after chilling murders near Delhi

    The Nithari serial killings, which sent shockwaves across the country, occurred at Moninder Singh Pandher's residence in the Nithari area of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, between 2005 and 2006.

    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    The Allahabad High Court on Monday (October 16) acquitted two convicts in the notorious Nithari murder case. The court declared Surinder Koli innocent in all 12 cases against him and acquitted co-accused Moninder Singh Pandher in two of the cases, while also overturning their death penalties.

    Manisha Bhandari, the lawyer representing Moninder Singh Pandher, made the announcement in Prayagraj, saying, "The Allahabad High Court has acquitted Moninder Singh Pandher in the two appeals against him. There were a total of six cases against him. Koli has been acquitted in all appeals against him here."

    The Nithari serial killings, which sent shockwaves across the country, occurred at Moninder Singh Pandher's residence in the Nithari area of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, between 2005 and 2006. During that time, Surinder Koli was employed as a helper at Pandher's residence.

    The gruesome case involved multiple human remains discovered in and around Pandher's residence. Surinder Koli was found guilty of the rape and murder of numerous children, as well as the rape and murder of a 20-year-old woman. The revelations from the Nithari serial killings led to the arrest and subsequent conviction of both Koli and Pandher.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
