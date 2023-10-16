Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: IOC approves inclusion of cricket,4 more sports in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

    The International Olympic Committe approved that cricket and squash will be included from the 2028 edition of the Olympic Games due to be held in Los Angeles. Baseball/ Softball, Lacrosse and Flag Football were also included in the 2028 roster after ratification by the IOC.

    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    The International Olympic Committee (IOC) in its session in Mumbai approved inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles games. Apart from cricket, Baseball-softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will also be part of LA28.

    The IOC officially approved the inclusion of cricket (T20), baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes), and squash as additional sports in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics at a press conference on October 16.

