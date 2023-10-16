BREAKING: IOC approves inclusion of cricket,4 more sports in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

The International Olympic Committe approved that cricket and squash will be included from the 2028 edition of the Olympic Games due to be held in Los Angeles. Baseball/ Softball, Lacrosse and Flag Football were also included in the 2028 roster after ratification by the IOC.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) in its session in Mumbai approved inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles games. Apart from cricket, Baseball-softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will also be part of LA28.

