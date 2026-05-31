Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam condemned the attack on TMC's Abhishek and Kalyan Banerjee but called it 'natural' due to West Bengal's history of political violence. He said workers settle old scores despite changes in government.

Nirupam Condemns Violence, Cites Bengal's History

Reacting to the attack on Trinamool Congress leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday said that no form of violence can be supported. Nirupam also said that the political situation in West Bengal has a long history of such incidents. He said that even though governments change, the mindset of political workers remains the same, which he claimed has led to such incidents over old rivalries.

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Speaking to ANI, Nirupam said, "No form of violence can be supported because ultimately we live in a civilised society, we have a democratic country... Therefore, we do not support the attack on Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, but along with that, it is necessary to understand the social conditions of the entire West Bengal. Political violence that has been happening in Bengal's social conditions has a long history."

"Today, the BJP government has come to power; the government has changed, but the workers and the mindset remain the same. On account of this, those people carried out this attack to settle their old scores. We do not support these attacks, but given the political conditions that have prevailed in West Bengal and its history, this is natural. This does not happen in other states," he further said.

TMC Leaders Attacked

His remark came after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones, and eggs during his visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district a day earlier. He had gone to meet families affected by post-poll violence in the district. Speaking to reporters after the incident, Banerjee alleged a deliberate lapse in state administration and security arrangements, stating that he will approach the Supreme Court over the incident.

Earlier today, Kalyan Banerjee also alleged that he was attacked near Chanditala Police Station in Hooghly district, while on his way to submit a deputation regarding post-poll violence. Terming it an "attempt to murder", Banerjee claimed he was assaulted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers outside the Chanditala police station in the Hooghly district. (ANI)