A second healthcare worker on the primary contact list of Kerala's lone Nipah patient tested negative, providing relief. The patient remains on a ventilator. No new cases were reported, with surveillance and contact tracing continuing for 103 people.

Healthcare Workers Test Negative

The second healthcare worker included in the primary contact list of Kerala's lone Nipah patient has tested negative for the virus, the office of the state's Health Minister said on Tuesday, providing some relief amid ongoing containment efforts in Kozhikode district.

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In a statement, the Health Minister's office said, "The second test result of the healthcare worker who was in the patient's primary contact list has returned negative." The development comes days after another healthcare worker linked to the contact list had also tested negative, providing some relief to health authorities overseeing containment efforts in the Kozhikode district.

Patient's Condition Update

Providing an update on the condition of the patient undergoing treatment, the Health Minister's office said the patient continues to remain on ventilator support at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. "The Nipah patient currently undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital continues to be on ventilator support. The patient was administered the second dose of monoclonal antibody in accordance with ICMR guidelines," the statement said.

Containment and Surveillance Efforts

Health officials said surveillance and contact-tracing activities are continuing in the district. Samples of another healthcare worker who is part of the contact list have been sent for testing.

The statement further noted that of the seven persons admitted to the hospital for observation, two close relatives of the patient were discharged on June 15 after their symptoms subsided. "Two close relatives of the patient were discharged on 15th June after their symptoms subsided. Their test results had earlier come back negative," the statement said. However, another close relative of the patient, who had been under quarantine as part of the contact list, was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for observation on June 15. "At present, six people remain under observation in hospital," it added.

Contact List Details

According to the Health Department, no fresh Nipah cases have been reported in the district, and no new individuals have been added to the contact list. "A total of 103 people are currently on the contact list, including four in the very high-risk category, 14 in the high-risk category, and 85 in the low-risk category. Of them, 45 are healthcare workers," the statement said.

Surveillance Activities on the Ground

As part of ongoing surveillance measures, the central team monitoring the outbreak visited the private hospital in Feroke, where the patient had initially sought treatment.

Health workers also conducted field visits to 46 additional houses in Division 5 of Ramanattukara Municipality, the area where the Nipah case was reported. "Health workers also visited 46 more houses in Division 5 of Ramanattukara Municipality, where the Nipah case was reported," the statement added. (ANI)