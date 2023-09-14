Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nipah outbreak: Holiday declared for educational institutions till Saturday; Monoclonal antibody arrives

    Following the outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode, the district administration has declared a holiday for educational institutions till Saturday (Sep 16). At the same time, monoclonal antibody has arrived in the state, informed Health Minister Veena George.

    Nipah outbreak: Holiday declared for educational institutions till Saturday; Monoclonal antibody arrives anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    Kozhikode: In the wake of the Nipah virus spread in the Kozhikode district, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions till Saturday (Sep 16). However, PSC and University exams will be conducted as per the schedule. The district collector had earlier declared a holiday on Thursday and Friday (September 14 & 15). The order applies to all educational institutions, including professional colleges, schools, Anganwadi and madrassa.

    Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George announced that the monoclonal antibody of Nipah virus has arrived in the state. She said that everyone who came in contact with the person who died on August 30 will undergo testing.  The minister also informed that a special medical board will be formed in the hospitals that have reported Nipah positive. 

    She informed the media that a central expert council had discussed the drug's stability. Although it has not yet been clinically confirmed, this medicine is the only antiviral treatment for Nipah virus infection.

    "Further steps or course of action would be decided by the expert committee," she said.

    The Minister earlier in the day told the state Assembly that although there was no reason to worry about the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode district, people should continue to exercise caution as they went about their everyday lives.

    The brain-damaging virus has killed two people and infected three others in Kozhikode district. On Wednesday, a 24-year-old health worker became Kerala's fifth confirmed Nipah case since its recent outbreak. Of the three infected persons under treatment, the condition of a nine-year-old boy continues to remain critical.

    A 24-hour control room was set up in the neighbouring district of Wayanad following the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode. In order to supervise prevention and surveillance efforts and properly handle emergency circumstances, the Wayanad district administration also established 15 core committees.

    According to the administration, the virus strain that was discovered in the state was the Bangladesh variation, which spreads from person to person and has a high fatality rate despite being less contagious.

     

     

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 4:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Midday meal scheme:Kerala government allocates 50 per cent funds to school rkn

    Midday meal scheme:Kerala government allocates 50 per cent funds to school

    Telangana High Court defines lathi as non-lethal, alters murder conviction criteria AJR

    Telangana High Court defines lathi as non-lethal, alters murder conviction criteria

    Udhayanidhi Stalin slams Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 'Hindi is the uniting force of India' remark on Hindi Diwas

    'Totally absurd...' Udhayanidhi Stalin slams HM Amit Shah over 'Hindi is the uniting force of India' remark

    Damning CAG report exposes Kerala govt amid financial crisis anr

    BREAKING: Damning CAG report slams Kerala govt amid financial crisis

    Delhi excise policy case: ED summons BRS leader K Kavitha again for questioning on September 15 AJR

    Delhi excise policy case: ED summons BRS leader K Kavitha again for questioning on September 15

    Recent Stories

    'Takeshi's Castle' to air with 'Titu Mama' aka Bhuvan Bam as presenter vkp

    ‘Takeshi’s Castle’ to air with ‘Titu Mama’ aka Bhuvan Bam as presenter

    Kiran Rao finally talks about divorce with her ex-husband Aamir Khan vma

    Kiran Rao finally talks about divorce with her ex-husband Aamir Khan

    Ganesh Chaturthi: 7 famous ganesh temples to visit ADC

    Ganesh Chaturthi: 7 famous ganesh temples to visit

    Karnataka: Private bus soar ticket prices amidst Ganesh Chaturthi; Transport dept issues warning vkp

    Karnataka: Private bus soar ticket prices amidst Ganesh Chaturthi; Transport dept issues warning

    Where does Pakistan keep its nuclear arsenal? Locations revealed through maps and satellite imagery snt

    Where does Pakistan keep its nuclear arsenal? Locations revealed through maps and satellite imagery

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon