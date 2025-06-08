New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the BJP government over the death of a nine-year-old girl in the national capital, alleging that it is ruining the law and order situation in the national capital. "This incident of rape and murder of a 9-year-old innocent girl in Delhi has shocked everyone. BJP has ruined the law and order situation in Delhi, our daughters are not safe even in the four-engine government of BJP. Home Minister Amit Shah and his four-engine government will have to answer. The daughters of Delhi want answers as well as justice," Kejriwal said.



A minor girl died due to injuries on her face at a hospital after she was allegedly sexaully assaulted in the National Capital, Delhi police said in a statement. The police reached the spot after receiving a call about a girl inside a suitcase. By the time police reached, the family had already taken her to JPC hospital, where she was declared dead.



"Last night at 8:40 pm, a PCR call was received in which it was told that a 9-year-old girl has been found unconscious inside a suitcase. Immediately, the police reached the spot, but by that time, the family had already taken her to JPC hospital. Our team reached the hospital, where, after a preliminary examination, the doctors declared her dead. It is a case of sexual assault," DCP North East Delhi, Ashish Mishra said.



A case has been filed under relevant sections of murder and rape at the Dayalpur Police Station. The police have sealed the place of occurrence. Police said that a call regarding the sexual assault of a minor girl was received at Dayalpur police station on June 7 at 8:41 pm. Upon reaching the location, the police team found that a minor girl in an unconscious state had been taken to JPC Hospital by her father, where she was declared dead on arrival, police added.



Prima facie, the attending doctors at the hospital observed visible injuries on her face and alleged sexual assault, police said, adding that crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams are currently inspecting the spot. A case has been registered under sections 103(1), 66, 13(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO Act), police added.