MP Congress President Jitu Patwari condemned the detention of party worker Manjit Ghoshi by Delhi Police over a social media post, calling it undemocratic. He alleged the action is an attempt to lead the country toward dictatorship.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari has strongly criticised the central government over the detention of Congress worker Manjit Ghoshi by Delhi Police. Speaking to ANI, Patwari said that the way the administration acted against their colleague in Narsinghpur just for expressing his views on social media is condemnable.

Patwari stated, "The way Narendra Modi's police acted with stubbornness in this case is against the fundamental principles of democracy. We have taken cognisance of the matter. By the time our district Congress committee reached there, he had already been sent to Delhi. We were misled and were not informed about his whereabouts."

'Attempt to lead country toward dictatorship'

He further alleged that if any individual raises questions about the administration or governance, such a stubborn, covert action is an attempt to lead the country toward dictatorship.

Congress Pledges Full Support

Patwari added that the party, along with the family, will fully support Manjit Ghoshi and provide legal assistance if needed. Patwari also clarified that the Congress party will stand by all those who want to express their views for the country, whether through the media or social media. He emphasised that the party will ensure the protection of democratic rights and that no one should be harassed for expressing their opinions.

Debate Over Democratic Rights

The incident has sparked debate on political and social media platforms, with Congress questioning the central government's policies and the police's conduct. Patwari said that the matter is a concern for democracy and stressed the importance of transparency and adherence to constitutional rights in such cases. (ANI)