Congress's KC Venugopal demanded an inquiry into the Delhi car blast, calling it a security lapse. The NIA has formed a team to probe the Jaish-e-Mohammad attack. The Union Cabinet condemned the incident and reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy.

Congress Demands Inquiry, Cites 'Serious Security Lapse'

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Wednesday said that the government should come out with a clear-cut inquiry on Delhi blasts and reveal the reason to the country. He said there has been a serious security lapse. "When the Mumbai blasts took place, the UPA was in power. The Home Minister resigned, taking moral responsibility. Now this happened in the National Capital. A serious security failure took place. Our Union Home Minister says there are no riots or blasts... Now this happened very near to his office. The government should come out with a clear-cut enquiry and they must reveal the real reason to the nation...," he said.

NIA Forms Dedicated Team to Probe Jaish Module Attack

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident, a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said. The team will operate under the supervision of senior officers, including those of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth investigation into the case. The explosion, which occurred around 7 pm on Monday near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort, involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car and caused damage to several nearby vehicles.

Union Cabinet Condemns 'Dastardly and Cowardly Act'

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident involving a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening. The Cabinet observed two minutes' silence in honour of the innocent lives lost.

The Cabinet adopted a resolution and unequivocally condemned the "dastardly and cowardly act" that has led to the loss of innocent lives and reiterated India's commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. It directed that the investigation into the terror incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators and their collaborators and brought to justice.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who briefed the media on cabinet decisions, read the resolution. He said the situation continues to be closely monitored at the highest levels of the government.

The Cabinet reaffirmed Government's steadfast resolve to safeguard the lives and well-being of all Indians, consistent with its enduring commitment to national security and the safety of every citizen.

Cabinet Resolution Details

The resolution said that the country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion near the Red Fort on the evening of November 10. The explosion resulted in multiple fatalities, and caused injuries to several others.

"The Cabinet pays its solemn respects to the victims of this senseless act of violence and conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Cabinet prays for the speedy recovery of all those injured, and appreciates the prompt efforts of the medical personnel and emergency responders, who have been providing care and support to the victims. The Cabinet unequivocally condemns this dastardly and cowardly act that has led to the loss of innocent lives," the resolution said.

"The Cabinet reiterates India's unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," it added.

The Cabinet also recorded its appreciation for the statements of solidarity and support from many Governments around the world. (ANI)