NIA extended custody for 7 foreigners (6 Ukrainians, 1 US citizen) under UAPA for terror conspiracy. The probe focuses on their travel to Myanmar, drone usage, and potential links to Indian insurgent groups and ethnic armed groups.

Foreign Nationals Face Terror Conspiracy Charges

While seeking further custody of seven foreigners, including 6 Ukrainians and one US citizen, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that new facts have revealed the accused persons' involvement in the offence of Conspiracy of terrorist act under Section 18 of UAPA. It also said that there are several aspects, including why the accused persons came to India; why they went to Myanmar; whether drones were used for imparting training; and whether they are linked directly or indirectly to any Indian insurgent groups, required investigation.

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After hearing the submissions by the special public prosecutor (SPP), the Special NIA Court was in agreement to extend the custody of all 7 accused persons. On March 27, Special Judge (NIA) extended the remand of 7 Accused persons, namely Matthew Aaron Van Dyke (US citizen), Hurba Petro (Ukranian citizen), Slyviak Taras (Ukranian Citizen), Ivan Sukmanovskyi (Ukranian citizen), Stefankiv Marian (Ukranian Citizen), Honcharuk Maksim (Ukranian Citizen), and Kaminskyi Viktor (Ukrainian citizen) for 10 days.

Investigation Focus and Court's Agreement

"Why had the accused persons come to India? Why do they travel to Myanmar? What was their objective in using drones? Did the accused persons use drones to impart training to any person? whether any Indian or any member of a rebel ethnic group in India is linked with the accused persons, directly or indirectly? What infrastructure was used by the accused persons while visiting India and beyond? Such questions and questions of like nature need investigation. I am in agreement with NIA, based on the contents of case diaries, that the facts of this case are sensitive in nature," Special Judge said.

Accused persons were produced before the Special NIA Judge at NIA headquarters. Probe Agency had sought a further 10 days' custody to investigate the case. They have been arrested for allegedly supporting ethnic war groups in Myanmar by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them. They have been arrested in a case lodged under Section 18 (Terror Conspiracy) and BNS. The hearing was conducted at the NIA headquarters at the request of the agency in view of the security concerns.

NIA's Allegations and National Security Concerns

The NIA submitted that further custody of the accused persons is required for investigation. Earlier, while seeking remand, it was alleged by the NIA that accused persons, during custody, would also show that they were in direct touch and abetted in their terrorist/illegal activities by unknown terrorists carrying AK-47 rifles.

NIA has alleged that the accused persons, linked with ethnic armed groups, are supporting certain proscribed Indian insurgent groups by supplying weapons and terrorist hardware and training them.

"Said aspects definitely affect the national security and interests of India," said NIA. While granting 11 days' remand, the court earlier had said, "So, it is not the situation that FIR does not make a whisper about illegal acts, being done by accused persons, against national security and interests of India. In other words, Section 18 of UA(P)A broadly applies."

NIA arrested 3 Ukrainians, who were arrested from Delhi, 3 from Lucknow; and one US citizen from Kolkata. Special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Tyagi, along with Amit Rohila, had appeared for the NIA.

Background of the Case and Alleged Activities

It is alleged that NIA got information that 14 Ukrainians entered India on tourist visas on different dates and flew to Guwahati and thereafter travelled to Mizoram without necessary documents and entered Myanmar illegally, and they were to conduct pre-scheduled training for Myanmar-based Ethnic Armed Groups (EAGs), known to support terrorist organisations or gangs operating in India in the domain of drone warfare, drone operation, assembly and Jamming Technology etc. targeting Myanmar Junta.

It is also alleged that they came to India on a visa and then entered Mizoram, which is a protected area. Thereafter, they entered Myanmar and contacted ethnic war groups. NIA claimed that they were trained in Myanmar and were training ethnic war groups associated with insurgent groups in India. It is also alleged that they brought a huge consignment of Drones from Europe via india. (ANI)