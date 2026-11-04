The NIA has raided eight locations across Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal as part of a probe into a fake Indian currency note smuggling racket. Authorities seized digital devices and documents during the operation.

NIA Raids Multiple Locations in FICN Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at eight places across Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal in connection with a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) recovery case. The places searched include three locations in Bihar's Gaya, two each in Aurangabad and Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, and one in West Bengal's Malda.

Details of the Investigation

The case (RC-02/2026/NIA/PAT) pertains to the recovery of FICN having a face value of Rs 2,48,500 from the jurisdiction of Madanpur Police Station in Bihar's Aurangabad. During the searches, NIA claims to have seized digital devices, incriminating documents and Bangladeshi currency, among other items.

Following the recovery of the FICN, a case was registered at Madanpur Police Station on August 15 this year against four accused persons, namely Surendra Kumar, Vijay Yadav, Ranjan, and Pradeep Saw. NIA re-registered the case on October 18 and took over the investigation pursuant to an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"The investigation conducted so far has revealed that the accused persons in the case were involved in smuggling of FICN," said the NIA.

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