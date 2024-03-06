Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: NIA offers Rs 10 lakh cash reward for information on Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast bomber

    Following the bombing at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, the NIA intensifies efforts, offering a Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspected bomber. Confidentiality assured for informants. The public is urged to contact hotlines 08029510900 or 8904241100 with any relevant information.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

    In the wake of the recent bombing incident at Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundalahalli, Bengaluru, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has stepped up its efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice. The NIA, on Wednesday, released a photograph of the suspected bomber and declared a reward of Rs 10 lakhs for any vital information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

    In a bid to encourage cooperation from the public, the NIA assured that the identity of any informant providing crucial information regarding the suspect would be kept strictly confidential. This move aims to instil confidence among potential tipsters and facilitate a swift resolution to the case.

    The NIA has urged anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in their investigation. Citizens can reach out to the authorities by calling the designated hotlines at 08029510900 or 8904241100.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 4:05 PM IST
