Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Outlet of Rameshwaram Cafe where blast occurred to reopen on Mahashivratri; owner welcomes all

    The blast, which occurred on Friday afternoon, resulted in injuries to both staff and patrons at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. Nonetheless, authorities confirm that everyone is currently on the road to recovery.

    Bengaluru Outlet of Rameshwaram Cafe where blast occurred to reopen on Mahashivratri; owner welcomes all snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    The Rameshwaram Cafe's Brookfield outlet, where a low-intensity blast injured 10 people last Friday, is set to reopen on March 8, according to the eatery's co-founder and CEO. The blast, which occurred on Friday afternoon, caused injuries to both staff and customers at the cafe. However, authorities report that everyone is now on the path to recovery.

    Also read: Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe: From catering Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding to link with Abdul Kalam

    "As we face this challenging situation, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the authorities for their support. We firmly believe that no force can dampen the spirit of our nation. We have decided to reopen our Brookfield outlet within a week of the unfortunate incident, which is on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri, the 8th of March (Friday)," said Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and CEO, The Rameshwaram Cafe.

     

    After the incident, the eatery was cordoned off as part of the city police's investigation.

    "We extend a warm invitation to all authorities and customers to join us for our reopening. Let us unite in solidarity and demonstrate that together, we are unyielding in our commitment to moving forward," he added.

    Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda stated that the investigation into the incident, triggered by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), is proceeding at full throttle.

    Also read: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Injured complain of hearing loss, being in shock

    "Several teams are working on different leads obtained so far," he said.

    "Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case and the security concerns, we appeal to the media to not indulge in speculation and cooperate," Dayananda said, adding no arrest has been made in connection with the incident so far.

    The Bengaluru Police filed a case under the rigorous Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act regarding the explosion at the renowned quick-service eatery.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian scum, we do not welcome you Pro-Khalistan extremists spew hate on Canada's streets (WATCH)

    'Indian scum, we do not welcome you...' Pro-Khalistan extremists spew hate on Canada's streets (WATCH)

    Tarun Kumar Vashisth makes history as 1st visually impaired PhD from IIM-A; set to join IIM Bodh Gaya faculty snt

    Tarun Kumar Vashisth makes history as 1st visually impaired PhD from IIM-A; set to join IIM Bodh Gaya faculty

    'Let people decide whether they want MP from ruling or Opposition party...' V Muraleedharan on Attingal ticket anr

    'Let people decide whether they want MP from ruling or Opposition party...' V Muraleedharan on Attingal ticket

    Four arrested for gang-rape of Spanish vlogger in Jharkhand

    Four arrested for gang-rape of Spanish vlogger in Jharkhand

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 30 ST candidates, 20 from ST, 28 women in BJP's first list

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 30 SC candidates, 20 from ST, 28 women in BJP's first list

    Recent Stories

    Indian scum, we do not welcome you Pro-Khalistan extremists spew hate on Canada's streets (WATCH)

    'Indian scum, we do not welcome you...' Pro-Khalistan extremists spew hate on Canada's streets (WATCH)

    Tarun Kumar Vashisth makes history as 1st visually impaired PhD from IIM-A; set to join IIM Bodh Gaya faculty snt

    Tarun Kumar Vashisth makes history as 1st visually impaired PhD from IIM-A; set to join IIM Bodh Gaya faculty

    football Georgina Rodriguez stuns with Man United-inspired 'Ronaldo 7' dress at Paris Fashion Week; See Photos snt

    Georgina Rodriguez stuns with Man United-inspired 'Ronaldo 7' dress at Paris Fashion Week; See Photos

    'Let people decide whether they want MP from ruling or Opposition party...' V Muraleedharan on Attingal ticket anr

    'Let people decide whether they want MP from ruling or Opposition party...' V Muraleedharan on Attingal ticket

    Four arrested for gang-rape of Spanish vlogger in Jharkhand

    Four arrested for gang-rape of Spanish vlogger in Jharkhand

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon