Bengaluru: Outlet of Rameshwaram Cafe where blast occurred to reopen on Mahashivratri; owner welcomes all

The Rameshwaram Cafe's Brookfield outlet, where a low-intensity blast injured 10 people last Friday, is set to reopen on March 8, according to the eatery's co-founder and CEO. The blast, which occurred on Friday afternoon, caused injuries to both staff and customers at the cafe. However, authorities report that everyone is now on the path to recovery.

"As we face this challenging situation, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the authorities for their support. We firmly believe that no force can dampen the spirit of our nation. We have decided to reopen our Brookfield outlet within a week of the unfortunate incident, which is on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri, the 8th of March (Friday)," said Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and CEO, The Rameshwaram Cafe.

After the incident, the eatery was cordoned off as part of the city police's investigation.

"We extend a warm invitation to all authorities and customers to join us for our reopening. Let us unite in solidarity and demonstrate that together, we are unyielding in our commitment to moving forward," he added.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda stated that the investigation into the incident, triggered by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), is proceeding at full throttle.

"Several teams are working on different leads obtained so far," he said.

"Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case and the security concerns, we appeal to the media to not indulge in speculation and cooperate," Dayananda said, adding no arrest has been made in connection with the incident so far.

The Bengaluru Police filed a case under the rigorous Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act regarding the explosion at the renowned quick-service eatery.