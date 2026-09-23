Patiala House Court issued a notice to Delhi Police, seeking an Action Taken Report on a complaint. The plea seeks an FIR against Sanjay Azad and a minor for alleged derogatory social media posts against Hindu deities on platform X.

Patiala House Court on Wednesday issued notice to Delhi Police and sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) on a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Sanjay Azad and a minor girl. The complaint, filed by Amita Sachdeva, seeks registration of an FIR over alleged derogatory remarks and offensive language in posts on X against Hindu deities.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Mridul Gupta issued the notice and sought an ATR from the SHO of Parliament Street Police Station. The matter has been listed for hearing in January 2027.

Complaint Alleges Insult to Hindu Deities

The complainant has alleged that the two proposed accused jointly and in concert insulted Hindu Gods and Goddesses through an X handle belonging to the minor.

According to the complaint, deliberate and malicious posts published through the X handle insulted Bhagwan Shiv, Bhagwan Shri Krishna, Maa Saraswati and Maa Durga, branded Hindu Gods as imaginary, called for blowing up Hindu religious texts, outraged the religious feelings of Hindus and promoted disharmony on grounds of religion.

Details of Alleged Offensive Posts

The complainant has stated that on or about September 3-4, 2026, and thereafter, while at the Supreme Court of India/her chamber in the Supreme Court complex, she viewed the posts of the minor girl. The posts remain publicly available, she alleged.

It is alleged that the offending posts published through the same account form one continuous course of conduct. The complaint refers to a post on X dated April 9, which allegedly insulted Goddess Durga.

Another post allegedly mocked Maa Saraswati by stating that when women were not allowed to study, Goddess Saraswati got her PhD from college.

Another post mentioned in the complaint is dated September 8, 2023. It allegedly stated that women observing the Krishna Janmashtami fast had turned the rights given by Babasaheb into cow dung, along with a collage using an image of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. The complaint alleges that the video mocked the worship of Bhagwan Shiv and labelled devotees as blind believers.

Systematic Agenda to Spread Discord Alleged

The complainant has alleged that the posts reveal a systematic agenda to mock and demean Hindu deities, Hindu scriptures and Hindu religious beliefs and to spread communal discord.

It is further alleged that the content was published from the same public X account, which is operated and used by the minor and Sanjay Azad jointly and/or in concert. The complaint states that the consistent pattern of posts from 2023 to 2026, allegedly insulting Maa Saraswati, Maa Durga, Bhagwan Shri Krishna and Bhagwan Shiv, branding Hindu Gods as imaginary and calling for Hindu religious texts to be blown up, demonstrates that both respondents repeatedly propagated anti-Hindu and communally inflammatory content.

It is further stated that despite notice, neither respondent caused deletion of the posts and the same account continues to be used by them. (ANI)