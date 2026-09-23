Kerala CM VD Satheesan strongly defended his travel on a private flight, clarifying that no public money was spent. He stated a friend offered the trip and asserted he would continue to use private flights if offered by well-wishers in the future.

Strongly defending his travel on a private aircraft, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday clarified that not a single paisa from public funds was spent on the trip, asserting that he would continue to use private flights if offered by well-wishers in the future. The clarification follows criticism after Satheesan took a chartered flight on Monday, September 21, 2026, travelling from Bengaluru to Kozhikode to visit Malappuram where a devastating flash flood claimed the lives of five people.

CM Defends Private Flight, Cites Precedent

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Satheesan stated that it is common practice across the country for Chief Ministers to travel by private aircraft when required. "Almost every Chief Minister from every state has travelled on private flights, including Pinarayi Vijayan. Only a few important people have private flights, and it is not fair to accuse these people. Not a single paisa from public money was spent on my private flight travel. A friend offered me this travel and there is no need to spend lakhs when another means is available. I will travel on private flights in the future as well," Satheesan said.

'Govt Committed to Austerity'

Emphasising the government's commitment to austerity, the Chief Minister noted that ministers continue to use decade-old vehicles to send a positive message to society. "Our ministers have been using even 10-year-old vehicles, which were used by former ministers. A new vehicle purchase for the ministers won't cause a serious financial crisis, but it will not give a good message to the society," he said, adding that he used to travel to the Middle East at his own expense during his tenure as Leader of the Opposition (LoP). He also highlighted his security approach, stating, "The Kerala CM is the only CM to travel to Delhi alone. Even the DGP, Chief Secretary, and Delhi Police complained and advised me not to travel alone."

State Helicopter Lease Under Review

Regarding the state government's chartered helicopter service, the Chief Minister confirmed that the lease term has ended and negotiations are underway to lower the cost. "The contract period of the state government's rented helicopter has come to an end. There is no need to make a contract with an Rs 80 lakh per month expenditure. We are in discussions to reduce the rent amount with the concerned administration. Although, the state police and disaster management have requested to maintain the rented helicopter for emergency operations," he explained.

Sabarimala Pilgrimage Preparations

Turning to the Sabarimala pilgrimage, Satheesan addressed logistical preparations, acknowledging that the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president had pointed out some initial lapses which the government is actively resolving. "The government held discussions with the Devaswom Board. The government is ambitious for a smooth pilgrimage season at Sabarimala. The Chief Minister will preside over a meeting at Pampa and we'll review if previous decision where prosecuted timely. As of now, the government has decided not to change the administrative board members of Travancore Devaswom Board and the government is working towards the Sabarimala pilgrimage with the current TDB members," he asserted.

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