NIA files case against designated terrorist Pannun, his outfit SFJ over video threat to Air India passengers

A case has been registered against designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for threatening people flying Air India and the airline with closure of operations from November 19, the NIA said on Monday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced on Monday that it has registered a case against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a designated terrorist, for issuing threats against passengers and the potential closure of Air India operations from November 19. The case has been filed under both the Indian Penal Code and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Pannun, who claims to be the general counsel of the banned organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), released video messages on November 4 urging Sikhs to refrain from flying on Air India planes after November 19 due to alleged threats to their lives. Subsequently, security forces in Canada, India, and other countries where Air India operates initiated investigations, leading to a high alert.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has been under the NIA's scrutiny since 2019, when the anti-terror agency first filed a case against him. In September, the NIA seized his share of a property in Amritsar, Punjab, and Chandigarh. Additionally, non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against Pannun on February 3, 2021, and he was declared a "Proclaimed Offender" on November 29 of the same year.

