An NIA court extended the custody of two Bangladeshi nationals, Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Hossain, for 9 days. Accused in the murder of activist Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, they were arrested in West Bengal after entering India illegally.

The Special NIA Court on Saturday extended the custody of two Bangladeshi nationals for a further 9 days. They were arrested by the NIA from West Bengal in March and brought to New Delhi on a transit remand. They were produced before the Special Judge at NIA Headquarters due to security reasons. It is alleged that they are accused in the murder of Bangladeshi political activist Sharif Osman Bin Hadi in Bangladesh.

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They had fled into India through the Meghalaya border illegally. They were apprehended in Bongaon when they were trying to go back to Bangaladesh.

Court Extends Custody for Further Probe

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma extended the NIA custody of Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Hossain for a further 9 days. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi alongwith Amit Rohila, appeared for the NIA. NIA sought further custody of both Accused persons to further investigate the matter in view of the evidence that surfaced during the investigation.

On March 24, NIA submitted that both accused were arrested in Bongaon, West Bengal, by the Special Task Force (STF) earlier this month.

Background of the Murder Case

Hadi was shot dead by the two assailants in Dhaka on December 12, 2025, while travelling in an autorickshaw. He had emerged as a political activist during the July 2024 uprising in Bangladesh. It is stated that riots took place in several parts after his killing in Bangladesh. A charge sheet has also been filed in the killing case naming 17 persons.