NIA chargesheets key aide of Khalistani terrorists Rinda and Landa in Punjab terror conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Gurpreet Singh, also known as Gopi, a key associate of Khalistani terrorists Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda and Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, in connection with a terror conspiracy case in Punjab.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Gurpreet Singh, also known as Gopi, a key associate of Khalistani terrorists Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda and Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, in connection with a terror conspiracy case in Punjab. According to an official statement released on Tuesday, the chargesheet was submitted to an NIA special court in Mohali on Monday.

Also read: India-Canada row: Jagmeet Singh's 'country first, party second' remarks sparks laughter in Parliament (WATCH)

The NIA identified Gurpreet Singh, from Tarn Taran, Punjab, as an associate of Rinda and Landa, both designated terrorists based abroad and linked to the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) organization.

Investigations by NIA have confirmed Gurpreet Singh's involvement in a conspiracy orchestrated by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorists to carry out acts of terror in Punjab and other parts of India. According to the NIA, he played a key role in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Sarhali police station in December 2022.

The probe revealed that Gurpreet remained in contact with his foreign-based handlers both during his time in jail and after his release. Additionally, the investigation found that Gurpreet conspired to raise funds for BKI and its operatives in India by extorting businessmen, acting on the instructions of Lakhbir Singh alias Landa. He was also responsible for recruiting vulnerable youth into the BKI terror module.

Also read: Canada's spy agency pulled mole before 1985 Air India bombing? Old report resurfaces amid tensions with India

Gurpreet had additionally carried out recces of the targets identified by Landa and had made attempts to eliminate those targets, it said.

NIA, which had seized an illegal weapon from the accused's house during a search operation in January this year, has charged him under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, the statement said.

Latest Videos