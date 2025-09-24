NIA has registered a case against Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun who is accused of offering a reward of Rs 11 crore to anyone preventing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from hoisting the national flag on Independence Day.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) general counsel and designated US-based terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for having instigated Sikh soldiers to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from hoisting the Indian tricolour at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, and offering them a Rs 11 crore reward to do so.

The FIR filed by NIA cites “credible” information and video retrieved from SFJ US official ‘X’ handle, on Aug 10, 2025, in which Pannun gave the call for stopping the PM Modi from hoisting the national flag. He also unveiled a map of Khalistan, envisioning Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh as its parts. NIA said he had “indulged in activities for disrupting sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of India and spread disaffection among Sikhs against India."

As per the FIR, information with the Central govt indicated that Pannun had hosted a ‘meet the press’ at Lahore Press Club in Pakistan, on Aug 10, where he addressed journalists via video link from Washington, rejecting India’s sovereignty over Punjab and promoting the cause of Khalistan.

“During the press meet, he also unveiled SFJ’s new ‘Delhi Banayga Khalistan’ referendum map which incorporates Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi into envisioned Khalistan,” the FIR states.

Pannun has been charged with offences under Section 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (criminal conspiracy) and Sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967.

Inderjit Singh Gosal, Khalistani Terrorist And Close Aide of Pannun, Nijjar Arrested in Canada

Canadian police on Monday arrested Khalistani terrorist Inderjeet Singh Gosal on firearms charges in Ontario. Gosal is a member of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), an outfit banned in India and headed by US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Gosal was also a close associate of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Khalistani terrorist shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia in June 2023.