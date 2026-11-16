The NIA arrested Nurul Islam, a mastermind in a 236kg meth trafficking case in Mizoram, and secured the conviction of Adnanali Sarkar in a Maharashtra ISIS module case, sentencing him to six years of rigorous imprisonment.

NIA Arrests Meth Trafficking Mastermind

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested accused Nurul Islam from Silchar, Assam, in connection with the seizure of 236.33 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth approximately Rs. 30.72 crore in May 2025 in Champhai district, Mizoram. Several digital devices, including mobile phones and memory cards, were seized from the possession of the accused during the arrest. NIA investigation has revealed Nurul Islam to be the mastermind behind the cross-border trafficking of the seized methamphetamine tablets from Myanmar to mainland India through an interstate drug trafficking network. The case was originally registered as an FIR at Dungtlang Police Station. Five accused persons, including two from Mizoram, two from Tripura and one from Assam, were earlier chargesheeted in the case. Further investigation in the case is continuing to identify other persons involved in the conspiracy and to uncover the wider network.

NIA Convicts Member of ISIS Terror Module

Earlier, in a separate incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) secured the conviction of accused Adnanali Sarkar (A-5) in the Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module case. According to a press release, the Special Court (NIA), Mumbai, convicted Sarkar under sections 13, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the UA (P) Act and sections 201 and 120-B of the IPC on Saturday. He was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a maximum period of 6 years, and a total fine of Rs. 65,000 was imposed on him. The case was registered by NIA Mumbai on June 28, 2023, suo motu, following information received from the MHA regarding a conspiracy by ISIS members to threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India. The release stated that the investigation exposed a larger conspiracy involving international linkages and foreign-based ISIS handlers, in which the accused were involved in propagating the extremist ideology of ISIS, recruitment, raising funds for terrorist activities and circulating ISIS propaganda magazines, including 'Voice of Hind' and 'Voice of Khurasan'. Six accused, namely Tabish Nasser Siddiqui, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala alias Lalabhai, Sharjeel Shaikh, Aakif Ateeque Nachan, Zubair Noor Mohammad Shaikh alias Abu Nusaiba and Adnanali Sarkar, were chargesheeted in the case.