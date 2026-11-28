India is advancing its Space-Based Surveillance Phase 3, featuring 52 satellites to ensure round-the-clock, all-weather border monitoring in response to growing military space cooperation between China and Pakistan.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): India’s upcoming Space-Based Surveillance (SBS) Phase 3, involving approximately 52 satellites, will significantly strengthen the country's ability to monitor its borders round the clock, particularly along the China-Pakistan borders and the Indian Ocean region, former Scientist and Group Director at the Space Applications Centre (SAC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Sandip R Oza said on Saturday.

Oza's remarks came after Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani highlighted the growing space cooperation between China and Pakistan, noting that India must factor in Beijing's assistance to Islamabad in space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities while accelerating its own military space programme.

Speaking to ANI, Oza said Pakistan was strengthening its surveillance capabilities with assistance from Turkey and China, making it important for India to continue advancing its own space-based surveillance infrastructure. "Particularly Pakistan, being our neighbour, is strengthening its surveillance with the help of Turkey and China. Obviously, every country will do this, but our..." Oza said.

Explaining the significance of the proposed SBS Phase 3, he said India's efforts were not merely a response to the growing capabilities of neighbouring countries but were part of a broader plan to accelerate its own preparedness. "Sir's serious statement is not just because they are doing it, so we are doing it. We are doing what we were doing, but he also told the people of the country that we are moving forward in the future in a more accelerated way. So what he said was about Phase 3. I said Space Based Surveillance SBS Phase 3," he said.

Oza explained that India had already implemented the first two phases of its space-based surveillance programme around 2001 and 2013, with satellites such as RISAT and Cartosat contributing to the country's surveillance capabilities. "Phase 1 and Phase 2 were implemented around 2001, 2013, etc. You might have heard about RISAT, the radar satellites that ISRO launched. Then there is Cartosat, which is optical, but those satellites were for seeing very subtle things," he said.

However, he pointed out that the time taken by satellites to revisit a particular location remained a significant gap in the existing surveillance system. Explaining the need for the third phase, Oza said, "It is the revisit time. Once it passes, it will come over India again, so the time difference for that is still high. We are still feeling that gap." He said the proposed satellite constellation would address this limitation and help establish continuous surveillance capabilities, irrespective of weather conditions. "So that we get 24-hour surveillance, 24 hours, 365 days, all-weather, meaning whether there are clouds or not, our surveillance definitely keeps happening. So this Phase 3 is for that, which includes approximately 52 satellites," he said.

"ISRO will launch the 20-segment satellites, and the 30 segments now our private agencies will. We saw from the Vikram-1 launch that private industries will also play their role in this. Roughly 20 from ISRO's side, roughly 30 from the private sector's side," he said. He also highlighted the role of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), saying the launch vehicle was already part of the plan and would receive further encouragement. "The SSLV, which is the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, is already in the plan and will be encouraged," Oza said, adding that a private launch pad in Tamil Nadu was ready and operations would begin shortly.

He further said ISRO would provide support to the private sector while continuing to undertake satellite launches independently. "Obviously, this is classified, and not everyone will know about the satellites. But yes, the radar frequencies, the radar satellites, will remain active. Along with that, in it, along with hyperspectral and the French agency, there will also be optical sensors," he said. He added that the proposed constellation would strengthen India's ability to monitor its international boundaries and strategic maritime areas. "Because of all these things, we will definitely get 365, 24-hour surveillance, particularly at 52 centres along the China-Pakistan border and our Indian Ocean region, so data securing all our international boundaries," Oza said.

Earlier, CDS General NS Raja Subramani, speaking at the Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) on 'Future of Warfare and India's Preparedness to Conduct Multi-Domain Operations (MDO)', had stressed the need for India to account for the growing space-based capabilities of China and Pakistan. The CDS further said that Pakistan could gain access to Chinese capabilities in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as positioning, navigation and timing. "Yes, its space capability is improving with Chinese help. Also, SUPARCO, which is a Pakistani organisation, is working to develop its own capabilities. Now, we also have to take it for granted that it will be helped by Turkey as well," he said. "Whatever capabilities are available to the Chinese in terms of ISR, position, navigation, timing, etc., will be available to the Pakistanis, so we will have to factor that into our calculus. Their ISR, etc., will be better," he said. (ANI)