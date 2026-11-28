BJP MP Anurag Thakur has accused Congress and opposition parties of obstructing the Delimitation Bill, calling it a historic missed opportunity to support 33% women's reservation and expand legislative seat counts in India.

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 28 (ANI): BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Saturday accused the Congress and other opposition parties of opposing the proposed Delimitation Bill for political reasons, saying they had missed a historic opportunity to support 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies. Speaking on the Delimitation Bill, Thakur said the proposed legislation, linked to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, would provide an opportunity to increase women's representation in legislative bodies while also expanding the number of seats by 50 per cent.

"The Congress and the opposition have reduced their role to mere opposition for the sake of opposition. This is a historic opportunity—through the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'—to provide 33% reservation to 50% of the country's population, and to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies by 50%," Thakur said.

He further said that while the country's population had tripled, the proposed increase in seats would be 50 per cent, crediting the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for bringing forward the opportunity. "While the population has tripled, the number of seats is set to increase by 50%; this opportunity has been brought about by the NDA government under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The Congress and the opposition had the chance to extend their full support and become a part of history," he added.

Targeting the Congress over its stand on various legislative measures, Thakur alleged that the party had consistently opposed initiatives aimed at empowering women and bringing constitutional changes. "However, over the last 12 years, the nation has witnessed that whenever there is an attempt to liberate Muslim women—such as through the abolition of 'triple talaq'—the Congress opposes it. When there is an effort to free Jammu and Kashmir from the constraints of Article 370, the Congress opposes it. Whenever constitutional bills are introduced to provide justice and empowerment to the people, the Congress opposes them; it seems opposition has become synonymous with the Congress," he said.

The BJP MP also accused family-run political parties of opposing the proposed legislation despite women from their own political families having access to electoral opportunities. "There are certain political parties that are run by families. The women from these families do not need reservation; they can contest elections from any constituency—if they cannot win in Uttar Pradesh, they can go to Kerala and win with the support of the Muslim League. But what about the women leaders who work on the ground in their respective states—do they not have the right to enter the Legislative Assemblies or the Lok Sabha?" Thakur said.

Questioning the opposition's position on the proposed legislation, he specifically named the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), alleging that their opposition was driven by family interests. "Why do the Congress and other opposition parties oppose half the population? Parties like the SP, RJD, and Congress—all of which are family-run—are opposing this bill because the women in their own families are unaffected, and they have no desire to see other women in the country benefit," he added.