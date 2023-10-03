NIA arrests Andhra Pradesh resident in connection with Munchingiputtu 'maoist conspiracy'

Chandra Narasimhulu, a state executive committee member of the Pragathiseela Karmika Samakya (Progressive Labour Union) from Sri Sathyasai district in Andhra Pradesh, was apprehended by NIA officials during the raids.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (October 2) arrested an individual in connection with the Munchingiputtu case, which falls under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This arrest followed extensive raids conducted across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Chandra Narasimhulu, a state executive committee member of the Pragathiseela Karmika Samakya (Progressive Labour Union) from Sri Sathyasai district in Andhra Pradesh, was apprehended by NIA officials during the raids. A pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition were also seized from the location where the arrest occurred.

The Munchingiputtu case revolves around Pangi Naganna, a TV journalist accused of acting as a Maoist 'courier' and arrested by the Munchingiputtu police in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharamaraju district in November 2020. Authorities alleged that Naganna was found in possession of various items, including Maoist revolutionary literature, medicines, red-colored banner cloth, electrical wire bundles, Nippo batteries, and pamphlets.

Naganna was charged under the UAPA and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with 63 others. He had reportedly named several activists who he claimed were associated with organizations linked to the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Several activists, including VS Krishna of the Human Rights Forum, advocate V Raghunath of the AP Civil Liberties Committee, Chiluka Chandrasekhar, Dappu Ramesh, and Varalaxmi of Virasam, were subsequently named in the FIR.

In a press release, the NIA disclosed that its officials also seized Rs 13 lakh from one of the searched premises in Kadapa district. Additionally, "Maoist literature and documents" were confiscated from other locations during the raids.

These operations covered 53 locations in various districts across Andhra Pradesh, including Guntur, Palnadu, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Prakasam, Bapatla, Eluru, East Godavari, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa, Sri Sathyasai, Anantapur, and Kurnool. In Telangana, nine locations were raided in districts such as Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Hanmakonda, Rangareddy, and Adilabad.

According to various reports, Naganna's interrogation revealed that the items discovered in his possession, intended for the Maoists, were provided to him by leaders of these "frontal organizations."

In May, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against seven accused individuals before the Special Court in Vijayawada, with five of the accused belonging to ABMS, CMS, PKS, PDM, and PKM.