The NHRC has issued notices to Punjab's Chief Secretary and DGP, demanding an Action Taken Report within two weeks following allegations that a sacred Nishan Sahib was removed deceitfully using government machinery in Gurdaspur district.

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], November 28 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint regarding the alleged removal of the sacred Nishan Sahib at DallaMor Qadian village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district and issued notices to the state's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP), seeking an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks. The Commission on Friday, in a Bench presided over by its Member Priyank Kanoongo, observed that the allegations prima facie appeared to constitute violations of human rights and directed the state authorities to conduct an inquiry into the matter. Sharing the development, Kanoongo alleged that the sacred Nishan Sahib was removed under suspicious circumstances during the night and that a government JCB machine was allegedly used for the purpose. He also raised concerns over the alleged lack of police action.

In a post on X, Kanoongo said, "Serious allegations have emerged in Punjab's Gurdaspur district that the sacred Nishan Sahib was allegedly removed deceitfully under the cover of darkness at night and that a government JCB machine was used for this act. "This is an extremely serious matter, and the police are not ready to take action. We have issued formal notices to the DGP and the Chief Secretary (CS) and initiated the process for taking action against the state government in accordance with the law."

According to the complaint received by the NHRC, a local farmer had donated 10 marlas of his personal land for the construction of a Gurdwara Langar Hall. Subsequently, the Sikh congregation installed the Nishan Sahib at the site in accordance with Sikh traditions and Gurmat Maryada. However, certain miscreants allegedly belonging to an opposing group, with the backing of political individuals and through the alleged misuse of government machinery, removed the sacred religious symbol. The complaint stated that the incident deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

Taking cognisance under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the Commission directed the Punjab Chief Secretary and DGP to inquire into the allegations and submit an ATR within two weeks. The NHRC has also sought a certified copy of the order or application issued by the competent authority authorising the removal of the Nishan Sahib. In case no such authorisation was issued, the authorities have been asked to submit a detailed report explaining how government machinery was deployed for the removal and what action has been taken in the matter. The Commission has further called for accountability and a proper investigation into the incident, along with preventive safeguards to ensure respect for Sikh religious symbols, sentiments and the right to religious freedom.