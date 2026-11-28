Villagers in Madurai welcomed CRPF personnel deployed to Thiruparankundram Hill, as mandated by the Supreme Court to secure the temple for the ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp, ending a century-long struggle for the devotees.

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): Villagers gathered near Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai to welcome CRPF personnel deployed to secure the hill and Sri Subramania Swamy Temple following the Supreme Court’s directions for lighting the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar. The villagers welcomed the central forces by showering flowers on them, describing their deployment as a victory in their 100-year-long struggle and expressing hope that they would receive protection. “People are coming forward to welcome the CRPF personnel by showering flowers on them. This marks the victory of our 100-year-long struggle. They are coming here to provide us with security,” a villager said. They alleged that the police had failed to provide them with protection and thanked the Supreme Court for arranging the deployment of CRPF personnel to safeguard their traditional rights. “The police, who are responsible for ensuring our safety, failed to provide us with protection. However, the Supreme Court has now arranged for the deployment of the CRPF,” a villager said.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Thiruparankundram Hill for lighting the ceremonial lamp, as directed by the Supreme Court. The deployment of CRPF personnel came hours after the Supreme Court ordered central forces to take security control of the hill and the temple in connection with the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar. Devotees in Madurai welcomed the Supreme Court’s order directing the lighting of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill, as CRPF personnel reached the site to take security control of the hill and the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple. Several devotees visiting the Subramaniya Swami Temple expressed happiness over the court’s order and welcomed the deployment of central forces, saying they hoped the lamp would be lit peacefully.

A devotee, Prasanna Kumari, thanked the Supreme Court and said people of Thiruparankundram were happy with the development. She also recalled the efforts of those who had fought for the lighting of the lamp. “We thank the Supreme Court for this order, and we are very happy to welcome the CRPF. The Deepam will be lit in a peaceful way. The people of Thiruparankundram are very happy on this day. Many have fought for this and lost their lives,” she said. She credited Justice Swaminathan for initiating the process by visiting the hilltop and examining the site. “It was Justice Swaminathan Ayya who initiated this by visiting the hilltop, investigating the site, and declaring that the place is fully eligible for lighting the lamp,” she added.

Another devotee said both the previous and present governments had failed to facilitate the lighting of the lamp, adding that the Supreme Court’s intervention had made it possible. A devotee who reached the Subramaniya Swami Temple to offer prayers said, "We are very happy to see the Deepam being lit, and we welcome the Supreme Court order. Both the past and present governments failed to light the lamp, and now, by the Supreme Court's order, the Deepam is being ignited. We wholeheartedly welcome this," he said. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials have been deployed in Tamil Nadu's Thiruparankundram to undertake security and surveillance duties. A senior CRPF officer stated that one company of the central paramilitary force has been stationed in the area and is awaiting further operational instructions. "One Company of CRPF has been deployed. We will get directions from higher authorities," he said. Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill on November 28, permitting every devotee to participate in the ceremony and ordering the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure its smooth conduct. (ANI)