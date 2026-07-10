The NHRC heard 86 cases of alleged bonded labour in Haryana's brick kilns. Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian criticised officials for improper record examination and urged them to follow SOPs and launch a helpline to track such incidents.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, heard 86 cases online of alleged bonded labour in brick kilns across various districts of Haryana.

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According to a press release, Chairperson, Justice V Ramasubramanian, presided over the hearing in the presence of Joint Secretary, Samir Kumar, Joint Registrar (Law), Indrajeet Kumar and other senior officers. The hearing was attended by senior functionaries of the state government, including the Chief Secretary, Anurag Rastogi, Labour Commissioner, Vijaykumar Bhavikatti, and the District Magistrates (DMs) of all the districts.

NHRC Chairperson's Directives

Justice Ramasubramanian said that in most of the cases, the records had not been properly examined by the concerned government functionaries. Therefore, they did not have credible evidence to declare the labourers as bonded labourers.

As per the release, he urged the officers to remain vigilant while dealing with cases of bonded labour. He further asked them to follow the requirements laid down in the Standard Operating Procedure for Identification and Rescue of Bonded Labourers and Prosecution of Offenders, issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment vide letter dated May 14, while constituting the team for the enquiry into the complaint.

He also emphasised the need to launch a helpline so that labourers can seek help when needed to help track the incidents of bonded labour.

Commission Urges Compliance

As per the release, Samir Kumar, Joint Secretary, NHRC, highlighted the need to comply with the NHRC directions and take action as per its 'Advisory 2.0 to Identify, Release and Rehabilitate Bonded Labourers.'

Haryana Officials Assure Action

The Haryana Chief Secretary, the Labour Commissioner and the DMs presented the bonded labour cases during the hearing. The Commission reviewed the Action Taken Reports (ATRs) submitted by the DMs on the complaints under its consideration.

The Chief Secretary and the Labour Commissioner assured the Commission that all the 86 cases would be reviewed and the requisite information and reports would be submitted thereafter. They also assured the Commission that full compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court and the applicable laws would be ensured to facilitate immediate remedial action in cases relating to bonded labour. (ANI)