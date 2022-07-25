Who is Arpita Mukherjee, the actor who became WB minister Partha Chatterjee's aide

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Chatterjee in connection with the suspected teacher recruitment fraud. The ED believes the cash recovered from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, who is an actress as well, represents the profits generated by the accused allegedly from the state School Service Commission (SSC) fraud.

As part of its investigation into the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities, the Enforcement Directorate unearthed a large sum of cash, gold, and other precious items from West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee's house.

Here is what we know about her so far:

1. Mukherjee began her modelling career in 2004. She opened three nail salons in Patuli, on Lake View Road, and in Baranagar throughout the years. According to various media reports, she was offered movie roles while working on her modelling career.

2. Mukherjee has appeared in six Odia films, including Suvendu Swain's 'Bande Utkala Janani' and Ashok Pati's 'Prem Rogi,' both of which were box office successes. She also appeared in 'Kemiti a Bandhana,' co-starring Chandrachur Singh, and 'Mu Kana Ete Kharap,' co-starring Anubhav Mohanty. Her most recent Odia film was 2012's 'Raju Awara.'

3. Mukherjee appeared in Bengali films such as 'Bhoot in Roseville,' 'Jeena the Endless Love,' 'Bidehir Khonje Rabindrahath,' 'Mama Bhagne,' and 'Partner,' but has not appeared in a film since 2014. Sanghamitra Choudhury, a BJP official and filmmaker, says she cast Mukherjee in three films before joining the saffron party in 2013.

4. In 2019 and 2020, Arpita Mukherjee was the face of the Naktala Udayan Sangha, the Durga Puja committee of TMC leader Partha Chatterjee.

5. India Today stated, citing sources, that Mukherjee was married to a businessman from Jhargram. But she abandoned him to pursue a profession in Kolkata. She began modelling for the Naktala Udayan Sangha's puja committee and eventually became its brand ambassador.

6. Arpita Mukherjee was born into a middle-class family in Dewanpara, Belghoria. Following the death of her father, a central government employee, she was given a position in his office. She, on the other hand, had other intentions. She was interested in modelling as a college student and hoped to establish a career in the film business. Soumyen Ray, a close college buddy who known her since 2002, described her as ambitious and a go-getter.