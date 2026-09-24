BJP MP Anurag Thakur dismissed Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the ECI, calling it a 'habit'. This comes after Gandhi demanded the CEC's resignation, alleging 'vote chori' based on a report about ECs objecting to the voter list revision process.

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Amid the escalating row over the Election Commission and SIR, BJP MP Anurag Thakur dismissed Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's earlier criticism of the poll body and BJP, saying the latter has a "habit" of making allegations. Thakur's remarks follow an investigative report by The Indian Express, which had reported that two sitting Election Commissioners—Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi—had formally recorded objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding procedures, database changes, and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, "It has become Rahul Gandhi's habit to wake up and level allegations. But the public has answered them again and again. He was conducting "Jhooth ki Goonj" until recently, and all the elections that were held after - in Panjab University ABVP won, in Delhi University ABVP won, in Rajasthan BJP won the local body elections, in Himachal Pradesh BJP won the local body elections. Nobody trusts his 'Jhooth ki Goonj'."

Refering to Gandhi's outreach programme 'Chhatron ki Goonj' held in multiple states till now and also targeted him over the recent NSUI, Congress student wing, losing the DUSU elections.

BJP MP Tarun Chugh also slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the ECI, accusing him of indulging in "malicious conduct out of frustration." Asserting that the Lok Sabha LoP is depressed by the repeated electoral defeats, the BJP MP affirmed that the Election Commission runs on "law and rules."

"Rahul Gandhi is in depression right now. Defeat after defeat, he is being rejected by people again and again. Due to this, Rahul Gandhi is indulging in malicious conduct out of frustration...I urge Sonia Gandhi to show him to a good psychiatrist so that he can get some treatment. As far as the Election Commission is concerned, a country runs on law and rules. Congress is habitual of 'Na Khaata Na Bahi, Jo Gandhi Parivaar Kahe Wahi Sahi'. You are lying and misleading people. They are trying to defame an institution of the country," he said.

Rahul Gandhi alleges 'vote chori', demands CEC's resignation

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the electoral process. Gandhi accused the poll body of failing to protect the "vote chori".

Launching a vitriolic attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the wake of reports that the objections of Election Commissioners, including on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, were being ignored, he said that the person who attacks the vote and fundamentally destroys India's democratic institutions is nothing less than a "deshdrohi".

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Gandhi said, "These people are Deshdrohis...A person who attacks the vote and fundamentally destroys India's democratic institutions is nothing less than a deshdrohi. You can't give him some other words. Deshdrohis will be punished. CEC Gyanesh Kumar must resign immediately. PM Modi and Amit Shah will be investigated for their conspiracy to steal elections."

"The fact is that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of this country have attacked and destroyed the democratic architecture of India," he alleged.

While reacting to a report by The Indian Express claiming that two Election Commissioners raised objections over discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, Gandhi accused the Central government and poll body of undermining democracy. "Mr Gyanesh Kumar must resign immediately. We are not going to let democracy be destroyed in India and sit silent, and the people responsible for this are going to be punished. The two Election Commissioners have done a wise thing, and I appreciate it," Gandhi said.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat "conspirators", Gandhi accused them of being involved in an alleged conspiracy to "steal elections" and termed the issue an attack on the Constitution. "This is the attack on the Constitution of India. Vote chori, kanoon chori and sanstha chori is going on," he said.

Details of the investigation and ECI's response

This comes after a political firestorm erupted following an investigation by The Indian Express, which revealed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had repeatedly flagged procedural changes that were allegedly executed without the full Commission's approval. The flagged changes include centralisation of the ERONET electoral roll database, alterations to new voter registration forms (Form 6), and decisions regarding voter list deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The Indian Express reported 14 formal written dissents over 10 months by ECs Sandhu and Joshi over decision-making under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The key issues flagged include rapid centralisation of the ERONET electoral roll database platform, unilateral changes made to new voter registration forms in Form 6 and decisions regarding voter list deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Seizing on the report, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi labelled the alleged irregularities as "Vote Chori" and "treason," and announced that the issue will figure prominently at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on September 29.

The Election Commission clarified that internal technical notes and written queries are standard procedure in a multi-member body. It assured that all final decisions regarding the SIR process were taken unanimously and have full legal sanction.

The ECI maintained that all final decisions taken by the Commission, including those related to the SIR exercise, were unanimous and carried the approval of all three commissioners.While the BJP and the ECI continue to defend the legitimacy and transparency of the SIR exercise, Congress and other Opposition parties have intensified their demands for accountability and a thorough review of electoral roll revisions

Gandhi has repeatedly targeted the ECI over SIR, alleging vote chori since the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. On Wednesday, reacting to the Indian Express report, he posted on X: "Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our constitution. The BJP, RSS and EC who organised it have committed an act of treason. Justice will be served." (ANI)