Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR Head Amit Chakravarty arrested

    According to the Delhi Police officials, a total of 37 male suspects have been questioned at the premises, nine female suspects have been questioned at their respective places of stay and digital devices, documents etc. have been seized/collected for examination.

    NewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR Head Amit Chakravarty arrested
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 8:40 PM IST

    NewsClick Founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources Head Amit Chakravarty have been arrested by the Delhi Police special cell following their questioning in connection with a UAPA case registered against them.

    Earlier today, the special cell had carried out search, seizure and detentions. According to the Delhi Police officials, a total of 37 male suspects have been questioned at the premises, nine female suspects have been questioned at their respective places of stay and digital devices, documents etc. have been seized/collected for examination.

    Raids were carried out at over 20 locations across Delhi-NCR, targeting journalists linked to NewsClick, sparking opposition protests and accusations of an assault on press freedom.

    During these searches, law enforcement authorities seized electronic evidence, including laptops and mobile phones, and extracted data from hard disks. The raids were conducted based on information provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), suggesting potential unlawful activities involving the individuals in question.

    The Enforcement Directorate, primarily tasked with probing financial frauds, alleges that NewsClick received approximately ₹38 crore from entities with suspected ties to China. This money purportedly went towards the salaries of eight journalists. In total, at least ten journalists associated with NewsClick were subject to these searches.

    The Editors Guild of India, a non-profit organization representing journalists, has called on the government to adhere to due process and avoid using stringent criminal laws as tools for intimidating the press.

    "The EGI is concerned that these raids may constitute another attempt to suppress the media. While we acknowledge that the law should take its course in cases of actual wrongdoing, it is imperative that due process is followed. Investigating specific offences should not create a climate of intimidation under the shadow of harsh laws or infringe upon freedom of expression and the ability to voice dissenting and critical opinions," stated the Editors Guild.

    The Press Club of India expressed deep concern about the raids on the homes of journalists and writers associated with NewsClick, pledging to closely monitor developments and issue a comprehensive statement.

    "The Press Club of India is deeply concerned about the multiple raids conducted on the homes of journalists and writers associated with NewsClick. We are monitoring the situation and will release a detailed statement soon. The PCI stands in solidarity with the journalists and calls on the government to provide detailed information," it emphasized.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 8:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral video Jaipur man dressed in Money Heist costume showers money in air avv

    Viral video: Jaipur man dressed in 'Money Heist' costume showers money in air

    KCR wanted to join BJP led NDA alliance but PM Modi big revelation in Telangana gcw

    'KCR wanted to join BJP-led NDA alliance but...' PM Modi's big revelation in Telangana (WATCH)

    Delhi Police seal NewsClick office after raids in investigation AJR

    Delhi Police seal NewsClick office after raids in investigation; check details

    31 deaths in 48 hours: MP makes Maharashtra hospital dean to clean filthy toilet amidst tragedy - WATCH snt

    31 deaths in 48 hours: MP makes Maharashtra hospital dean clean filthy toilet amidst tragedy - WATCH

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar lands in controversy over letter seeking closure of Hubli riot case vkp

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar lands in controversy over letter seeking closure of Hubli riot case

    Recent Stories

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh SWOT analysis osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh SWOT analysis

    Saba Azad on being trolled for dating Hrithik Roshan: "Why are you waiting for my blood?" RKK

    Saba Azad on being trolled for dating Hrithik Roshan: "Why are you waiting for my blood?"

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and one SHOCKING fact on each ATG EAI

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and one SHOCKING fact on each

    Tom and Jerry to Baby Looney Tunes: 7 all-time favourite Cartoons ATG EAI

    Tom and Jerry to Baby Looney Tunes: 7 all-time favourite Cartoons

    Blue light and your eyes: Understanding the impact and 7 ways to protect your vision SHG

    Blue light and your eyes: Understanding the impact and 6 ways to protect your vision

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon