The week ahead features major events: Supreme Court's hearing on stubble burning and Delhi pollution, Bihar's likely November 20 NDA oath ceremony, Jaishankar-Lavrov talks in Russia, Kerala BLOs' boycott, and Bangladesh's NSA visiting India.

The coming week will see several important national and regional developments. The Supreme Court will hear crucial matters on Delhi-NCR's worsening air pollution and stubble burning, while also reviewing failures in pollution monitoring systems. In Bihar, the NDA is preparing for a possible November 20 oath ceremony, with Nitish Kumar set for a record tenth term. On the diplomatic front, EAM Jaishankar will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ahead of President Putin’s December visit. Kerala may face disruptions as booth-level officers launch a state-wide boycott, and Bangladesh’s NSA will visit Delhi for Indian Ocean security talks.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

1.SC to Hear Key Plea on Stubble Burning as Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Worsens

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a plea linked to the rising stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, a problem that continues to push Delhi-NCR’s air quality into the “very poor” and sometimes “severe” categories. The court had earlier directed both state governments to explain what concrete steps they have taken to reduce farm fires, which remain one of the biggest contributors to seasonal smog. A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai is also reviewing the performance of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), after it was asked to file an affidavit on its mitigation measures. Another concern flagged before the court was the failure of air quality monitoring stations during Diwali, with only nine of 37 stations functioning uninterrupted. The court is expected to push for immediate action, with winter pollution expected to worsen in the coming weeks.

2. Nitish Kumar Likely to Take Oath on Nov 20 as NDA Prepares Grand Patna Ceremony

The NDA government in Bihar is likely to take oath on November 20 at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend. Nitish Kumar, who is poised to become chief minister for a record tenth time after the NDA’s sweeping victory, is preparing for what JD(U) leaders describe as a “grand, large-scale ceremony.”

The Election Commission is expected to submit the list of newly elected MLAs to the Governor by Sunday evening. Nitish Kumar will then resign, as required by procedure, before being invited to form the new government. The final Cabinet meeting of the outgoing government is scheduled for Monday. With the NDA’s clear mandate and strong numbers, preparations are already underway for a massive public event. Security arrangements, guest coordination and venue preparations are expected to dominate the early part of the week.

3. Jaishankar to Hold Talks With Russia’s Lavrov Ahead of Putin’s India Visit

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday in Moscow, in an important diplomatic engagement ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s scheduled visit to New Delhi next month. Jaishankar is travelling to Russia for the SCO Council of Prime Ministers meeting, where he will lead the Indian delegation. The meeting between Jaishankar and Lavrov comes at a time when both countries are looking to strengthen cooperation in trade, defence and energy.

Russia has also invited leaders of the SCO nations to meet Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. While Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar will attend the SCO meeting, no bilateral meeting between him and Jaishankar is planned. India and Russia are expected to discuss coordination within the SCO, global geopolitical challenges, and preparations for Putin’s upcoming trip, which is expected to include high-level strategic talks. The visit is likely to shape the India-Russia agenda for 2025.

4. Kerala’s Booth-Level Officers to Hold State-wide Work Boycott on Nov 17

Kerala’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is likely to face disruption on Monday as booth-level officers (BLOs) across the state plan a complete work boycott. This comes after an officer in Kannur died by suicide, which workers’ bodies say was caused by extreme workload and pressure linked to SIR duties and the upcoming local body elections. Three major organisations, the Action Council of State Government Employees and Teachers, the Joint Committee of Teacher Service Organisations, and the Kerala NGO Association, are jointly organising the protest.

They argue that BLOs have been given unrealistic targets in a very short timeframe despite repeated requests from political parties and service bodies to postpone the SIR. Protest marches are planned at the Chief Electoral Officer’s office and collectorates across all districts. The boycott and demonstrations may affect election-related preparatory work in several regions, with the groups demanding urgent workload reforms and mental-health safeguards.

5. Bangladesh NSA Khalilur Rahman to Visit Delhi for Indian Ocean Security Talks

Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman will visit New Delhi on November 19 to attend the Colombo Security Conclave, a key security meeting of five Indian Ocean nations. India’s NSA Ajit Doval has invited Rahman, and the meeting will take place on November 20. The visit is significant because Bangladesh is heading toward national elections, and the interim government is making major decisions, including holding the referendum on the July charter on the same day as the election.

The participation of Bangladesh’s NSA indicates continued cooperation with India despite domestic political shifts. Rahman’s visit comes days after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus confirmed the election-referendum schedule. With security and political stability in the region in focus, discussions in Delhi are expected to cover maritime security, counterterrorism, and regional coordination, especially as the Indian Ocean faces increasing geopolitical activity.

6. Delhi Pollution Concerns Rise as SC Takes Up Monitoring Failures and GRAP Issues

The Supreme Court will closely examine reports of non-functional air quality monitoring stations in Delhi during Diwali, after the issue was raised by amicus curiae Aishwarya Bhati. She told the bench that only nine of the 37 stations worked continuously on Diwali day, which makes timely implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) extremely difficult.

The court has been pressing authorities to act before pollution reaches “severe” levels. With winter intensifying and stubble burning continuing in Punjab and Haryana, the court is expected to push for quicker, more transparent reporting. The hearing on Monday will also review CAQM’s affidavit and may set stricter deadlines for state governments. The issue of monitoring breakdowns is expected to be a central point, as the court believes accurate readings are essential for immediate public-health measures.