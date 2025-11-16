A wedding day in Gujarat's Bhavnagar turned tragic when 22-year-old bride-to-be Soni Rathod was killed by her fiancé, Sajan Baraiya, after a fight over saree and money. Sajan allegedly attacked her with an iron rod and slammed her head against a wall

A day that was meant to be one of the happiest for the Rathod family turned into a shocking tragedy in Gujarat's Bhavnagar. On Saturday, 15 November, 22-year-old bride-to-be Soni Himmat Rathod was murdered inside her home, allegedly by her fiancé, just hours before their wedding ceremony.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Accused groom storms into the house

Police said the accused, 26-year-old Sajan Khagna Baraiya, arrived at Soni's home early in the morning. He allegedly entered the house in anger and started arguing with her. The argument became violent very quickly. According to officials, Sajan struck Soni with an iron rod and then slammed her head against a wall. The noise woke up other family members, but by then Soni had suffered serious injuries.

She died shortly after the attack.

Scroll to load tweet…

Dispute over saree and wedding expenses

Police said the argument began over a saree and some money related to wedding expenses. Soni and Sajan had been living together for some time before they decided to marry, and the wedding was scheduled for that very day.

DCP RR Sindhal said the murder took place in the Ganga Jalia police station area. He explained that Soni and Sajan had been having disagreements, and the fight that morning turned violent. After attacking Soni, Sajan fled from the house.

Accused already linked to a fight a day earlier

Investigators also found that Sajan had been involved in a separate fight the previous day. A police complaint had already been filed against him for that incident. Now, within 24 hours, two FIRs stand registered against him.

Police teams are now searching for Sajan, who is currently missing. Officers said they are checking all possible hideouts and tracing his movements from the previous night and morning, according to a report by India Today. They added that they are confident he will be arrested soon.

Soni’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and her family is cooperating with the investigation.

The Rathod family had been preparing for celebrations, but instead, they now face the heartbreaking loss of their daughter. What should have been a joyful wedding morning became a day filled with grief, shock, and unanswered questions.