In the coming week, India's top leaders travel across states and abroad. Guru Nanak's birth anniversary is set to draw thousands to Pakistan, while Groww launches its IPO. SC will hear stray dogs case, and President and VP lead important visits.

The upcoming week will see major national and international events. Over 2,000 Sikhs will travel to Pakistan for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary. The Supreme Court will hear the stray dogs case on November 3. President Droupadi Murmu will continue her Uttarakhand visit, while Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will tour Kerala. Fintech firm Groww will launch its IPO on November 4, and MoS Pabitra Margherita will visit Ecuador, Bolivia, and Cuba to boost India’s global ties. These events mark a busy week of diplomacy, faith, governance, and economic activity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

1. Over 2,000 Indian Sikhs to visit Pakistan for Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

Over 2,150 Indian Sikhs are set to visit Pakistan through the Wagah border to mark the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 5. The main celebration will take place at Gurdwara Janamasthan, Nankana Sahib, Guru Nanak’s birthplace near Lahore. The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), which manages Sikh shrines in Pakistan, has issued the visas and completed all arrangements, including accommodation, transport, and langar (community meals). The visit is significant as tensions between India and Pakistan remain high after recent clashes. Pilgrims from other countries will also join the celebrations. The event highlights the enduring faith of Sikh devotees who continue their spiritual journeys despite political challenges.

2. Supreme Court to hear stray dogs case on November 3; top officials to appear

The Supreme Court of India will on November 3 hear a crucial case on the management of stray dogs, after several states and Union Territories failed to file compliance affidavits on the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules. The chief secretaries of all states and UTs, except West Bengal and Telangana, have been asked to appear personally before the court. The three-judge bench, led by Justice Vikram Nath, expressed concern over the lack of progress despite its earlier orders on August 22. Only Delhi, West Bengal, and Telangana had complied. The Court is expected to review the states’ efforts to control the stray dog population humanely and prevent rising dog attacks, while ensuring implementation of sterilisation and vaccination drives.

3. President Murmu to address Uttarakhand Assembly and visit Kainchi Dham

President Droupadi Murmu will begin a three-day visit to Uttarakhand from November 3, marking the silver jubilee of the state’s formation. She will address the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in Dehradun and later attend an event celebrating 125 years of Raj Bhavan, Nainital. On November 4, she will visit the famous Neem Karoli Baba Ashram at Kainchi Dham, followed by the 20th convocation of Kumaun University. In her recent post on X, the President also extended Formation Day greetings to several states including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab. Her visit reflects the Centre’s focus on connecting with citizens and honouring India’s spiritual and educational heritage.

4. Vice-President Radhakrishnan to visit Kerala for maiden state tour

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will embark on his first visit to Kerala from November 3 to 4. He will be the Chief Guest at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Fatima Mata National College in Kollam, marking 75 years of the institution’s service to education. He will also interact with the Federation of Indian Coir Exporters Associations (FICEA), which unites coir exporters nationwide. On November 4, he will visit the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram, a top institute under the Department of Science & Technology. The visit underscores the Vice President’s engagement with academic, industrial, and health research institutions.

5. Groww IPO to open on November 4 with Rs 95- Rs 100 price band

Investment platform Groww’s parent company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, will open its initial public offering (IPO) on November 4. The IPO has a price band of Rs 95-Rs100 per share and includes a fresh issue worth Rs 10,600 million and an offer for sale of over 557 million shares. The anchor investor bidding will take place on November 3, with the issue closing on November 7. Shares will be listed on BSE and NSE. The IPO is managed by top banks like Kotak Mahindra, J.P. Morgan, and Axis Capital. The public offering comes at a time when investor interest in fintech remains strong, marking a major milestone for the Bengaluru-based firm.

6. MoS Pabitra Margherita to visit Ecuador, Bolivia, and Cuba from November 4-10

Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, will visit Ecuador, Bolivia, and Cuba from November 4-10. The visit aims to strengthen India’s diplomatic and trade relations in Latin America. In Ecuador, he will review progress on opening an Indian Mission in Quito. In Bolivia, he will represent India at the inauguration of the new President on November 8, and in Cuba, he will discuss cooperation in health, medicine, and digital infrastructure. The tour continues India’s commitment to South-South cooperation and deepens engagement with countries with historic ties to India.

(With inputs from agencies)