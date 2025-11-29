Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Madani expressed concern over India's judicial conditions, alleging courts are under government pressure. He cited bulldozer actions and mob lynching, saying Muslims feel unsafe in the country.

Judiciary Functioning Under Government Pressure

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani on Saturday expressed concern over India's judicial and social conditions, alleging that constitutional rights are being undermined and minority communities are being targeted. Speaking at the National Governing Body meeting in Bhopal, Madani questioned the independence of the judiciary, citing cases like Babri Masjid and triple talaq. He stated that the Supreme Court should be considered "supreme" only if it upholds the Constitution and the law.

"After the verdict on Babri Masjid, triple talaq and several other matters, it seems that courts are functioning under the Government's pressure for a few years now...We have several instances before that have raised questions on the character of courts... The Supreme Court is eligible to be called supreme only when it follows the Constitution and when it upholds the law. If it doesn't do that, it doesn't deserve to be called 'Supreme'," Madani said.

Muslims Feel Unsafe Amid Targeted Actions

He highlighted issues like bulldozer actions, mob lynching, and seizure of Waqf properties, which have made Muslims feel unsafe. "The current situation of the country is very sensitive and concerning. Sadly, a particular community is being forcibly targeted, while other communities are rendered legally powerless, socially segregated and economically humiliated. There are bulldozer actions, mob lynching, seizure of Waqf properties and negative campaigns against religious madrasas and reforms, to undermine their religion, identity and existence...This has made Muslims feel unsafe even as they walk down the streets," he said.

Anti-Conversion Laws Undermining Religious Freedom

Madani also criticised anti-conversion laws, saying they undermine the right to freedom of religion. "The Constitution of the country has provided us with the right to Freedom of Religion. But under the Conversion Law, this fundamental right is being eroded. This law is being used in a manner in which practising a religion becomes liable to fear and punishment. On the other hand, in the name of 'Ghar Wapasi', those converting people into a particular religion have a free hand. They are not questioned, and no legal action is taken against them," he added.

Misuse of the Term 'Jihad'

Regarding the term "jihad," Madani said it's being misused to insult Muslims, and emphasised its true meaning is about duty, welfare, and fighting oppression. "Enemies of Islam and Muslims have made 'jihad' a synonym of abuse, conflict and violence. Terms like Love jihad, Land jihad, 'Taleem' Jihad, 'Thook' Jihad are used to insult the faith of Muslims. Unfortunately, responsible people in government and media feel no shame in using such terms...In Islam, 'jihad' has been used in the Quran in several respects. It has been used in the sense of one's duties, and the welfare of society and humanity. When it has been used for war, it has been used in the sense of finishing off oppression and violence. Isliye jab jab zulm hoga tab tab jihad hoga," Madani added.

On Surrender and Resistance

He also commented on Vande Mataram, saying that surrendering communities are "murda kaum," while living communities face challenges head-on. The Jamiat president further remarked, "...'Murda kaum' do not get involved in difficulties. They surrender. They will be told to recite Vande Mataram and they will begin doing so at once. That is the sign of a 'murda kaum'. If it is 'zinda kaum', morale will have to be boosted and the situation will have to be met head on...".(ANI)