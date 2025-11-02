Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply on Sunday, with the AQI touching 366 in the 'very poor' range as weak winds trapped pollutants. Three monitoring stations, including Wazirpur, recorded 'severe' levels above 400.

Delhi’s air quality sinks to 'very poor' as weak winds trap pollution Delhi's air quality dropped sharply on Sunday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 366, placing the city in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Three monitoring stations even recorded levels above 400, falling under the 'severe' category.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM2.5 and PM10 levels rise sharply

The concentration of PM2.5 particles, tiny inhalable pollutants less than 2.5 micrometres in size, stood at 189.6 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 levels reached 316. At these levels, air becomes unsafe, especially for people with lung or heart conditions, as well as children and the elderly. Doctors warn that prolonged exposure can lead to breathing discomfort and other health problems. The AQI level jumped from 303 a day earlier to 366, reflecting a rapid deterioration in air quality.

NCR cities also in 'very poor' category

Neighbouring cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) also suffered. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 351, Gurugram 357, Noida 348, and Greater Noida 340, all in the 'very poor' range. Faridabad was slightly better with an AQI of 215, placing it in the 'poor' category.

Weak winds block pollutant dispersal

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi, the drop in wind speed to below 8 kmph from the northwest direction on Sunday evening and night prevented pollutants from dispersing. A ventilation index lower than 6,000 m²/s and wind speeds under 10 kmph are considered unfavourable for clearing pollutants from the air. The AQEWS warned that the air quality will likely stay in the “very poor” category till November 4.

Wazirpur records highest AQI

Among the city’s monitoring stations, Wazirpur recorded the highest AQI at 413, indicating 'severe' pollution. Two other stations also reported readings above 400. Meanwhile, 28 monitoring stations across Delhi recorded 'very poor' air quality, with readings above 300, according to CPCB’s Sameer app. For reference, CPCB classifies AQI as follows:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

Weather and vehicle restrictions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a maximum temperature of 30.7°C, slightly below the seasonal average, and a minimum of 16.8°C, slightly above normal. Humidity stood at 75% at 5:30 PM. The weather office has predicted shallow fog on Monday, with the temperature expected to hover around 30°C (max) and 15°C (min). To curb pollution, Delhi has banned the entry of commercial goods vehicles that are not registered in the city and fail to meet BS-III or lower emission standards, starting November 1. The restriction aims to reduce the flow of high-emission vehicles into the capital.

Pollution concerns rise again

The worsening pollution marks another difficult start to winter in Delhi. With weak winds, high humidity, and trapped pollutants, experts warn that breathing conditions may worsen in the coming days if weather patterns remain unchanged. Residents have been advised to limit outdoor activities, especially during early morning and late evening hours when pollution levels are highest.

(With inputs from agencies)