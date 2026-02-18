A newborn was abducted from Delhi's BSA Hospital by a woman who had gained the mother's trust. The North Rohini police launched an investigation, using technical surveillance to arrest the accused on the Meerut Expressway and safely recover the baby.

A newborn baby, who was delivered on the 14th of this month, was abducted from the hospital. The baby was recovered by the police, and one of the accused has been arrested.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Action and Arrest

According to Additional Commissioner of Police Rajiv Ranjan, "At 9 a.m. today, a call was received that a newborn baby, who was delivered on the 14th at BSA Hospital, had been kidnapped by someone. After receiving the information at 9 a.m., the North Rohini police station team became active. With the help of necessary investigation and technical surveillance, they arrested the accused from the Meerut Expressway about an hour ago this evening and also recovered the child."

Investigation and Details of Accused

He further told ANI, "For now, it is known that she is a resident of Noida, age 40. And the co-accused with her, Ahivaran Saxena, is 20 years old. And both were involved in this. The woman was actively involved. Anyway, now she has come into police custody. She will be questioned in detail."

He also said that in the arrests made earlier in such cases of kidnapping, no involvement of hospital staff was found. "In this case, we will also keep all angles in mind during the investigation. The accused has just come into our custody, so we will take the accused on police remand and question further," he added.

Police Officer's Warning to Public

When asked, as a police officer, what appeal he would make to the public given the rumours, and what he would say to prevent such incidents from happening. To which Rajiv Ranjan replied, "In this matter, I would like to say that do not trust any unknown person. It should not happen at all that in two or three days, someone wins your trust so much that you hand over the child to them. Because this is what happened in this case. At 5 a.m., this accused lady, who is 40 years old, said, 'I will take care of the child, you rest.' So, the child's mother went to sleep. She woke up at 8 a.m. At 8 a.m., the family searched on their own. When the baby was not found anywhere, and this lady, the accused lady, was also not found, then a PCR call was made. So, trusting someone so much in two days is not right at all."

(ANI)