New Year's Eve 2024: City-wise restrictions for celebrations in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru & more

New Year’s Eve 2024: Authorities have issued comprehensive guidelines for cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, for New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, 2024.

First Published Dec 30, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

New Year 2025: As 2024 draws to a close, the world eagerly awaits the arrival of 2025. India is also gearing up for New Year celebrations. Major cities, across the country, have outlined specific guidelines to ensure safety and prevent untoward incidents during the New Year festivities. Authorities, including city police, traffic departments, and anti-narcotics units, have issued comprehensive guidelines for revelers and establishments hosting celebrations.

To ensure a safe and incident-free New Year's Eve, authorities have issued comprehensive guidelines for various cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Here are the details:

Hyderabad

Event permissions and security measures:

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand mandated that three-star and above hotels, clubs, bars, and restaurants hosting New Year events must obtain permissions at least 15 days in advance. These establishments are required to install CCTV cameras at all entry, exit, and parking areas. Events across the state can be held until 1 a.m.

Noise and sound limits:

Outdoor sound systems must be turned off by 10 pm, in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines. Indoor sound systems are restricted to 45 decibels until 1 am.

Drug prevention efforts:

Organizers must enforce a strict ban on drug use and increase surveillance in parking lots and secluded areas.

Alcohol consumption guidelines:

Prohibition and Excise officials cautioned establishments against serving alcohol to intoxicated individuals, citing Section 36(1)(1) of the Excise Act. Violations can lead to penalties. Driving under influence will result in strict actions, including fines up to Rs 10,000, imprisonment, and vehicle seizures. The government has allowed liquor shops in Telangana to remain open until midnight on December 31.

Bengaluru

Security measures and timings

Bengaluru police, in collaboration with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), announced that New Year celebrations must conclude by 1 am. Major flyovers will be closed after 10 pm, with exceptions for the KIA International Airport Elevated Expressway, where two-wheelers are prohibited from 10 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1.

Zero tolerance for violations:

Police Commissioner B. Dayananda stated that strict measures will be taken to prevent any untoward incidents. Special drives will be conducted throughout the night to check for drunk driving. Tight surveillance will be in place in areas like MG Road, Brigade Road, and Koramangala, which are expected to draw large crowds.

Restrictions on fireworks and DJ sounds:

The use of loudspeakers and fireworks is prohibited during New Year celebrations.

Mumbai

New Year Celebration Timings

Bars, restaurants, and pubs in Mumbai are permitted to operate until 5 am during New Year's celebrations. The Maharashtra government's relaxed timings will be under strict police supervision to ensure safety.

Terrace parties and alcohol monitoring

Terrace parties can continue past midnight without music, but loud sound restrictions remain in place. The Hotel and Restaurant Association (Western India) clarified that there are no limits on the number of alcohol servings. Establishments are encouraged to arrange safe transportation for intoxicated guests, including hiring drivers.

Strict vigilance measures

Public events at hotels and malls will be closely monitored to maintain law and order. Authorities will be particularly vigilant about youth gatherings where drug use is a possibility.

Guidelines for other major cities

Delhi, Chennai: Both cities emphasized adherence to safety and sound regulations. Police presence will be increased in key entertainment zones and party hubs.

Kolkata, Pune: Restrictions on loudspeakers are in place to ensure peaceful celebrations.

