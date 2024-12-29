Najayaz, against Islam: All India Muslim Jamaat President issues 'Fatwa' against New Year celebrations| WATCH

Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, the national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, has issued a stern fatwa urging Muslims to abstain from celebrating the New Year, declaring such celebrations “strictly un-Islamic".

As 2024 draws to a close, the world is gearing up to welcome 2025 with celebrations, fireworks, and parties. Amid the preparations, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, the national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, has issued a stern fatwa urging Muslims to abstain from celebrating the New Year. Declaring such celebrations “strictly un-Islamic,” Razvi stated that offering greetings, organizing events, and participating in New Year festivities are against Islamic law.

“This is not an occasion for pride or celebration for Muslims,” he asserted. “New Year celebrations, as practiced, are rooted in Christian traditions and involve activities like dancing and singing, which are unequivocally forbidden in Islam. Muslims should not engage in such programs, as these acts are against Sharia.”

Razvi emphasized that such celebrations tarnish Islamic values and warned Muslim youths to steer clear of these “sinful” activities. He also criticized the trend of Muslims attending New Year parties, stating that such actions contradict Islamic teachings and make individuals culpable in the eyes of Sharia law.

"Chashme Darfta Bareilly has issued a fatwa regarding the celebration of New Year... The young men and women who celebrate New Year have been instructed in this fatwa that celebrating New Year is not a matter of pride and neither should this celebration be celebrated nor should it be congratulated. Because the New Year marks the beginning of the Christian New Year, that is, the English Year... Celebrating any non-religious practices is strictly prohibited for Muslims. New boys and girls have been instructed not to celebrate New Year... Muslims should avoid celebrating New Year," Razvi Barelvi said.

However, Kashish Warsi, the national president of the Sufi Foundation, has openly criticized Razvi’s fatwa, calling it a product of a “fatwa factory” that places undue restrictions on Muslims. Warsi questioned the selective labeling of practices as forbidden, arguing that genuine issues within the community remain unaddressed.

“New Year celebrations bring people together, spreading a message of communal harmony and national unity,” Warsi said. “While it’s true that the Islamic calendar begins with Muharram, which is a solemn month, branding New Year festivities as ‘haram’ seems excessive. Unity among communities should take precedence.”

