Meerut police have intensified security and traffic checks for New Year 2026, launching a special road safety drive. The district has been divided into zones and sectors to check vehicles, prevent drunk driving, and maintain law and order.

Security and traffic checks have been intensified in Meerut ahead of the New Year 2026 celebrations, with police launching a special road safety drive to prevent accidents and maintain law and order. The move comes as part of heightened vigilance witnessed across several cities , including Delhi, Ayodhya, and Bhopal, in view of large gatherings and late-night celebrations.

Meerut's Security Blueprint

Speaking to ANI, Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said the police have been running a focused campaign for the past week. "As part of road safety, we are organising a special campaign for the past 1 week in which vehicles moving on the road are being checked, and it is being seen whether there is any objectionable item in the vehicle," he said.

He added that special emphasis is being laid on ensuring that no one drives under the influence of alcohol. "Specifically, it is being checked that no one drives a vehicle after drinking alcohol," Tada said.

"Keeping in view the New Year, a plan has been made to divide the entire district into nine zones and 30 sectors and checks are being conducted at different places," he added.

Heightened Vigilance Across Other Cities

Similar measures are being implemented across the country. In Delhi, more than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed, with over 50 checkpoints set up to check drunk driving and manage crowds at identified party zones and malls. Authorities have also increased mobile and static patrols across the national capital.

In Ayodhya, authorities have divided the entire temple town into sectors and zones, deploying personnel accordingly while monitoring crowds through CCTV cameras and drones, as a surge of devotees continues to arrive for darshan. Police are also conducting vehicle checks and enforcing drunk-driving norms.

Likewise, in Bhopal, police have intensified checking procedures, carrying out thorough searches of vehicles to prevent illegal transportation of liquor and conducting breath analyser tests. Bars and restaurants in the Madhya Pradesh capital have also been inspected and issued strict guidelines to follow during celebrations.

(ANI)