Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh launched a new water pipeline in Prahlad Vihar, costing Rs 45 lakh. This ends a 15-year wait for residents, providing clean, uninterrupted water and significant relief to the community.

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh inaugurated a new water pipeline project in Prahlad Vihar, developed at an approximate cost of Rs 45 lakh and dedicated it to the residents of the area.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Relief for Residents After 15 Years

According to a press release, after a gap of nearly 15 years, a water pipeline has been laid in the area for the first time, ensuring access to a clean, regular and uninterrupted water supply for local residents.

This development provides a permanent solution to the long-persisting issue of drinking water shortage and brings significant relief to the community.

With the commencement of this pipeline, thousands of residents will now benefit from improved access to a basic daily necessity.

Women, elderly citizens and children who earlier faced difficulties in arranging water will particularly benefit from this initiative.

The project not only strengthens water supply infrastructure but also contributes to the overall development of the area. Improved basic amenities will enhance the quality of life and support the transformation of the region into a more organised and developed locality, the release said.

Community Expresses Gratitude

Local residents welcomed the initiative and expressed their gratitude towards the government and Ravinder Indraj Singh. They stated that the resolution of this long-pending issue has brought them immense relief and made daily life significantly more convenient, the release said.

Government's Commitment to Development

Addressing the gathering, the Delhi Minister stated that the development of village, rural and semi-urban areas remains a key priority. He emphasised that the government is consistently working to ensure equitable access to basic amenities across all regions.

He further stated that strengthening essential services such as water supply is a core responsibility of the government, and continuous efforts will be made in this direction.

He also assured that several new development projects will be undertaken in the coming time for the benefit of the area.

The Delhi government is committed to strengthening infrastructure in rural areas with a focus on balanced development, ensuring better living conditions for every citizen and advancing the vision of "Viksit Delhi, Harit Delhi". (ANI)