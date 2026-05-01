C.V. Anand takes charge as Telangana's new DGP, pledging to enhance security through technology and proactive policing. His priorities include women's safety, tackling cybercrime and drug abuse, and strengthening specialised police departments.

C.V. Anand assumed charge as the Director General of Police of Telangana State on Friday. On this occasion, several public representatives and senior police officers met the DGP and conveyed their greetings.

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Addressing a press conference held at his office, C.V. Anand expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the State Government for reposing confidence in him and entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the Telangana Police. The DGP affirmed that he would work tirelessly to fulfil the aspirations of the Government and ensure a strong sense of security among the people.

Vision for Modern Policing

While emphasising that maintaining law and order and effective crime investigation remain the core responsibilities of the police, he stated that the system would be further strengthened through the integration of advanced technology in tune with changing times.

Highlighting ongoing reforms, Anand noted that the Telangana Police is undergoing transformative changes, with a shift towards proactive policing by anticipating and preventing crimes rather than merely reacting after their occurrence. He stressed the importance of early detection systems, stating that minor issues, if left unattended, could escalate into major problems.

Key Priorities and Crackdown on Crime

The DGP underscored his commitment to women's safety and the prevention of child trafficking, asserting that these issues would be addressed with utmost seriousness and without compromise.

Tackling Cybercrime and Drug Menace

Expressing concern over the growing threats of cybercrime and drug abuse among the youth, he announced that the Cyber Security Bureau would be further strengthened and 'Anti-Drug Committees' would be established in educational institutions to safeguard young people.

Enhancing Road Safety

To enhance road safety, he stated that a dedicated 'Traffic Management and Road Safety Bureau' would be set up to ensure uniform enforcement of traffic regulations across the State.

He also warned that stringent action would be taken not only against conventional crimes like theft but also against organised crimes such as food adulteration, real estate fraud, betting, and smuggling.

Departmental Reforms and Modernisation

On departmental reorganisation, Anand informed that personnel previously engaged in anti-Naxal operations in specialised units such as Greyhounds and SIB would be redeployed to priority areas like cybercrime and narcotics control.

He further stated that the Government is committed to filling approximately 19,000 police vacancies, with 5,000 posts already approved. He emphasised the revival and strengthening of key departments such as ACB and CID, along with enhanced inter-departmental coordination to improve overall efficiency.

The DGP also highlighted plans to expand the use of artificial intelligence and drone technology in policing. He noted that collaborations with organisations such as Google would be explored, particularly for initiatives like traffic signal synchronisation. Additionally, police personnel would be trained as 'first responders' in coordination with HYDRA and the Fire Department to effectively handle emergencies and disasters.

A special drive would be undertaken to repair non-functional CCTV cameras across the State, and the use of AI in documentation would be enhanced to ensure accuracy in investigations and prevent technical lapses.

Stance on Extremism and Ongoing Cases

Referring to left-wing extremism, Anand stated that Naxalism has largely been eradicated in Telangana and appealed to the remaining individuals to join the mainstream through the Government's rehabilitation policy.

He also informed that the investigation into the phone tapping case is nearing completion and that a charge sheet would be filed soon.

Policy and Leadership Approach

While cautioning against the misuse of social media for personal attacks, he assured that the constitutional right to freedom of expression would be respected.

Concluding his address, the DGP stated that he would adopt a 'macro-management' approach, granting operational freedom to field officers while closely monitoring performance through regular crime review meetings.

DG (Law & Order) Mahesh M. Bhagwat, TSLPRB Chairman V.V. Srinivasa Rao, DG SPF Smt. Swathi Lakra, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, DG , CID Charu Sinha, DG Greyhounds & OCTOPUS Anil Kumar, and other officers were present at the press conference. (ANI)