Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 'Million Minds Tech Park' in Ahmedabad, a Rs 1,100 crore project by Ganesh Housing. He said it will help Gujarat compete with Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune in the IT and service sectors.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the 'Million Minds Tech Park', an IT and Global Capability Centre built by Ganesh Housing at Tragad in Ahmedabad, and said it would help the State compete with Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Gurugram in the service sector.

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Ahmedabad's Bid to Become a Top IT Hub

"Now it is time to take Gujarat into the top 1, 2, or 3 positions in the service sector as well," Shah said, addressing a gathering at the launch.

"If we want to rank among the top alongside Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Gurugram, then tech parks like this are extremely important for Ahmedabad to establish itself as their equal."

Built at an investment of nearly Rs 1,100 crore, the tech park spans 13.5 lakh square feet of workspace. In its first phase alone, it will house around 9,000 highly skilled professionals, Shah said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed "significant emphasis on tech parks and GCCs" over the last two to three years.

"In a way, all our activities are undergoing transformation. Not only is Gujarat transforming, but the Ganesh Group is also transforming alongside it," he said.

Congratulating the developers, Shah said, "I feel immense joy seeing this, and I would like to congratulate both brothers for thinking beyond traditional business practices. It takes courage to think differently, and I will certainly pray to God that this courage of yours becomes successful and that the new generation carries it forward. When the younger generation moves ahead with confidence, it naturally brings happiness."

Shah on Tragad's Transformation

Shah also struck a personal note while speaking about Tragad, the area where the tech park has come up. Recalling his early days as an MLA, Shah said, "I felt that since this project is coming up in my constituency, especially in Tragad, I must definitely visit. Tragad is an area where, when I became an MLA in 1997, even EMTS buses did not come here, ST buses did not come, and trains also did not reach here. Until 1997, this entire region was completely cut off. And today, seeing Tragad's development brings immense peace and satisfaction to my heart."

Future Vision: A Rs 15,000 Crore Ecosystem

The project, Shah said, will eventually have seven phases with an estimated investment of Rs 15,000 crore over the next five years, creating more than 63,000 high-value jobs across 65 acres.

"This, in a way, will help fill an important gap from Gujarat's perspective, and that gives me great satisfaction," he said.

Stating that the Million Minds Tech Park is planned as a complete ecosystem, Shah said. "They have allocated 50% of the space for commercial use, and along with that, there will also be a mall, hotel, and residential spaces. Altogether, it has been planned as a complete tech park ecosystem in itself."

For their vision, Shah once again congratulated the Ganesh Group, calling the project a milestone for Gujarat's push into new-age technology and services.

Gujarat's Development and India's Tech Future

Earlier, noting that Gujarat has played a key role in the industrial development of the country since Independence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said structured industrial development has not taken place anywhere else in the country than in Gujarat.

"Gujarat has played a major role in the country's industrial development since independence... There are many states in the entire country that have progressed in the sector of industry and detailed discussions are held with their Chief Ministers and industrialists. I can confidently say that such structured industrial development has not taken place anywhere else than Gujarat..." Shah said.

Shah was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly built 'Million Minds Tech Park' and 'GREMI City Campus' in Ahmedabad.

Amit Shah also noted the role of Artificial Intelligence and Deep Tech and hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"AI and Deep Tech are the key pillars of the future economy, and under the visionary leadership of Modi ji, India has become a leader in every emerging sector of the world. In all those sectors that will shape the global economy over the next 25 years, India is today establishing its strong presence by becoming the founder," Shah said, according to his office. (ANI)