Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami laid the foundation for a bridge over the Baigul River. He also attended Maharana Pratap Jayanti and approved sanctions worth crores for development projects, including Kumbh Mela 2027 preparations.

CM Lays Foundation for Bridge on Baigul River

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the foundation-laying ceremony for a bridge over the Baigul River that will provide direct connectivity between Shaktigarh and the SIDCUL industrial estate. The programme was held at the Nirmal Nagar Primary School grounds in Udham Singh Nagar and is aimed at improving industrial and local connectivity in the Sitarganj Assembly constituency.

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Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Dhami said, "...It is a matter of great pride that I got the opportunity to lay the foundation of this bridge, which will be constructed over the Shaktigarh Baigul river. The bridge will connect Shaktifarm to SIDCUL, benefitting everyone in this area... I would like to congratulate everyone on the same." Referring to the 2022 Assembly elections, Dhami added, "In the 2022 elections, you all elected Saurabh Bahuguna and sent him to the Legislative Assembly. Now, we have taken an oath to act on all the promises made by us."

Maharana Pratap Jayanti Celebrations

On Saturday, the Chief Minister attended the Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Jayanti celebrations in Nanakmatta, where he lit the ceremonial lamp and honoured meritorious students who performed well in board examinations with certificates of appreciation.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said it was a matter of pride to remember Maharana Pratap on the sacred land of Nanakmatta Sahib, which is associated with Sikh Gurus. The Chief Minister also said that the state government remains committed to preserving the culture, traditions and identity of tribal communities and would continue to work for their security, dignity and development.

Funds Sanctioned for State-Wide Development

Earlier this month, Dhami approved financial sanctions worth Rs 256 crore for several development projects across Uttarakhand, including infrastructure initiatives linked to the preparations for Kumbh Mela 2027.

Kumbh Mela, Ganga Corridor and Haridwar Projects

Under the Kumbh-related projects, the Chief Minister approved Rs 2.72 crore for renovation of the four-lane road from National Highway-58 to the industrial area, Rs 2.13 crore for improvement works on the Pathulok Barrage Road, and Rs 1.36 crore for renovation of the Bahadrabad-Rohalki Tiraaha to Alipur-Sukrasa-Pathri Ambuwala road.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had also approved projects worth Rs 1,252 crore for Kumbh Mela 2027 preparations and other development works in the state. According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office, the projects are expected to strengthen infrastructure, improve disaster management systems and enhance drinking water supply and flood protection arrangements.

Under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme, the government also approved Rs 115 crore for redevelopment of Triveni Ghat under the Rishikesh Ganga Corridor Project and Rs 69.06 crore for the North Har Ki Pauri development project under the Haridwar Ganga Corridor initiative.

Additionally, Rs 6 crore was approved for pipeline laying and distribution work under the pumping water supply replacement scheme in Haridwar.

Another Rs 6 crore was sanctioned for repair and improvement of roads in the Har Ki Pauri, Kankhal and Gaurishankar areas in the Bahadrabad block of Haridwar district.

Rs 99 lakh was also approved for electricity line shifting works.

The Uttarakhand government has directed officials to complete all permanent infrastructure projects linked to Kumbh Mela 2027 by October 2026, with a focus on expanding facilities for pilgrims and improving surveillance and security systems in Haridwar. (ANI)