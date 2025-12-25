Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar criticised the Centre's replacement of MGNREGA with the new VB-G RAM G Bill, calling it 'against the spirit of federalism' and harmful to workers. He objected to the 40% state contribution mandate.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday criticised the central government's recent changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), asserting that the Centre's decision is "against the spirit of federalism". This comes after the Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Bill, replacing the MGNREGA law in the recently concluded winter session.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Against the spirit of federalism'

Speaking to the media near Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, Shivakumar asserted that the decision to mandate a 40 per cent state contribution to the scheme and the central government's control over where work should take place was "not right." "In a federal system, these decisions of the Centre go against the spirit of federalism", Shivakumar said, highlighting that MGNREGA had previously empowered panchayats and allowed direct wages to workers. "MGNREGA was helping our panchayats. Panchayat members had a certain authority. Wages were directly paid to the workers. Now they are deciding in which district the work should be taken up," he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister further criticised the new framework of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, claiming it was detrimental to workers who had previously benefited from the scheme. "Earlier, even if people dug soak pits, worked on housing projects under Ashraya, or earned wages by planting saplings, there was a provision to pay them. They have now brought in a different framework and made it harmful. They have introduced a new law that is damaging."

Shivakumar emphasised that he had expressed his concerns to the party president, Kharge. "I have conveyed my opinion on this matter to the party president. As the state president, I have informed the national president of my views," he said.

On CWC meeting attendance

Regarding the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Shivakumar confirmed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had been invited. "I understand that the Chief Minister has been invited. If the party invites me, how can I refuse to go?" he stated, adding that if invited, he would attend the meeting. "I have not been invited; if I am invited, I will attend the CWC meeting."

'A worker for a lifetime'

Shivakumar also reiterated his commitment to the Congress party, stating that, regardless of his position, he remained a lifelong worker for the party. "A worker means a lifetime worker. No matter what post I hold, I am a worker," he said, recalling his past contributions. "Even when I was party president, I tied flags and swept garbage. I have done everything that the Congress party needed. I have never been someone who just comes, sits on the stage, gives a speech, and leaves," he added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly endorsed the newly introduced VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, stressing it reimagines rural employment by treating income support, asset creation and agricultural stability as a continuous process rather than competing priorities. (ANI)