Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned over exam irregularities, a move hailed by Opposition leaders as a victory for students. Following this, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) withdrew its 37-day agitation after talks with the Centre.

Opposition Hails Resignation as 'Victory for Democracy'

Samajwadi Party chief and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that a "new era will dawn" after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, as leaders from across the Opposition congratulated student protesters and described the development as a victory for democracy, accountability and sustained public resistance against examination irregularities.

In a post on X, Yadav termed the resignation a "victory for morale and unity" and said the student movement had laid the foundation for wider democratic and institutional reforms. "This is a victory for morale and unity! Heartfelt congratulations to every activist and every single person who supported them in any way on this 'Big-Win'!!! The beginning that the youth have made by winning the battle for Examinations & Education will now... No one will be able to snatch away the rights given by the Constitution. Now a new era will dawn, one that will bring change!" Yadav posted.

The Samajwadi Party chief further claimed that the movement would pave the way for reforms beyond the education sector, alleging that it would challenge electoral malpractices, corruption and what he termed divisive politics. His remarks came after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet, saying he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."

Reacting to the resignation, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi credited students across the country for sustaining the movement and said the Centre had accepted the Opposition's principal demand. "The children protested against injustice not only in the capital of Delhi, but also in various parts of India, staged sit-ins and demonstrated. All the Congress workers who, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, supported the students through this movement. Today, the double-engine BJP government had to accept our primary demand. The youth demonstrated the power of democracy and crushed the government's arrogance. Our first demand, that Dharmendra Pradhan should resign, was accepted," Gogoi said.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal said Pradhan should have been removed earlier and praised students for sustaining what he described as a leaderless movement. "He should have been dismissed. I thank the students and youth of this country because, in this leaderless movement, millions of young people were ready to face lathi charges and bullets. They endured immense pain. I would also like to thank all the political parties that went to Jantar Mantar, listened to those students, and supported them," Beniwal said.

He added that although Parliament lost several working days during the protests, the resignations marked a significant political moment. "Overall, the students have won, and the pride of the Prime Minister and the BJP government has been shaken. Now that the resignations have started, you can understand that the process of more resignations and removals may begin, from Rajasthan to Delhi," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq also welcomed the development, saying the students deserved full credit. "This should have been done earlier. The credit and victory belong to all the students who came from different parts of the country and protested at Jantar Mantar and in various cities. This was one of their biggest demands," Sadiq said.

Protests Withdrawn, Normalcy Returns to Delhi

The political reactions came as normalcy gradually returned to central Delhi after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) announced the withdrawal of its 37-day agitation following the third round of talks with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. Mobile internet services, which had been disrupted through jammers around Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas during the protests, were restored following the announcement.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also resumed normal operations across its network. "Entry gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open," the DMRC said. The restoration followed days of security restrictions and staggered closures at several key metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and New Delhi. Despite the easing of restrictions, Delhi Police advised commuters to avoid travelling towards New Delhi because of heavy crowds and traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das announced that the organisation was withdrawing its agitation "in good faith" after receiving assurances from the Centre that the agreed demands would be implemented within specified timelines. According to the organisation, the government has agreed to provide suitable compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, withdraw FIRs registered against protesters across the country and continue discussions on broader educational reforms through a five-point charter. Another round of talks is expected to be held after four weeks. Union Minister JP Nadda said the Centre had accepted the demands related to examination reforms and would examine the CJP's five-point charter before taking further decisions.

Sonam Wangchuk Hails 'Victory for Democracy'

The CJP also paid tribute to activist Sonam Wangchuk, describing his 26-day hunger strike as the moral force behind the nationwide movement. In a post on X, the organisation said, "Sonam Wangchuk's Gandhian satyagraha awakened an entire nation. Fasting for 26 days for the youth of this country was a pure and supreme sacrifice. It will go down in history as the moral force that united us all against impossible odds."

Speaking after the developments, Wangchuk welcomed the government's decision, describing it as "a victory for democracy," while urging students to remain peaceful and humble in victory. "The true strength of democracy comes from our peace, not from muscle power... Now, when you feel that victory has been achieved, humility in victory is the most important thing; it defines and displays your character," Wangchuk said.

He also urged the government and society to focus on comprehensive reforms in education and governance, saying accountability should mark the beginning, not the end, of the movement.

Centre Plans Stringent Anti-Paper Leak Law

Meanwhile, the Centre is preparing to introduce a stringent anti-paper leak law providing for Special Fast-Track Courts, a Special Task Force (STF) and other measures aimed at preventing examination malpractices across the country. (ANI)