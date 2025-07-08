Haryana, under CM Nayab Singh Saini’s BJP government, is witnessing rapid and inclusive development with major reforms in agriculture, youth employment, women empowerment, AI innovation, and governance transparency.

By Rajeev Jaitley, Media Advisor to the Chief Minister of Haryana: The state of Haryana, under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, is moving ahead with full commitment on the path of sustained development. With the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, development works across the state have gained unprecedented momentum. The government is ensuring inclusive growth by prioritising the prosperity of farmers, the future of youth, the empowerment of women, upliftment of backward sections, and respect for soldiers.

Empowering Farmers and Reviving Agriculture

In the agriculture sector, the policies of the government have proven to be farmer-friendly. Procurement of all crops at Minimum Support Price has been ensured. Since 2021–22, food grains worth 1.25 lakh crore rupees have been purchased at MSP and the amount has been directly transferred to farmers’ bank accounts. While the Opposition has continuously tried to mislead farmers, the facts speak otherwise. In 2014, under the Congress rule, only 30.07 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured, whereas in 2024–25 under the leadership of Chief Minister Saini, the procurement rose to 53.99 lakh metric tonnes. The MSP for common paddy which was 1310 rupees per quintal in 2014 has now increased to 2300 rupees per quintal and 2320 rupees for Grade A variety.

For the Rabi season of 2024–25, 14.26 lakh metric tonnes of urea fertilizer was provided to farmers in the state, ensuring there was no shortage during any season. To compensate farmers for losses due to natural calamities, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has been implemented, and the compensation per acre has been increased from 10,000 rupees to 15,000 rupees. Over the past ten years, the government has provided 14,300 crore rupees as compensation to farmers, while under the Congress rule, this figure was only 1,156 crore rupees, out of which 271 crore rupees were paid in 2015 by the current government.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, 20 lakh farmers in the state have received assistance of 6,203 crore rupees through 19 instalments. In addition, the Haryana Agricultural Land Lease Bill 2024 has been passed by the Assembly.

Opportunities for Youth, Respect for Soldiers, and Welfare for Women

Soon after taking oath, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini handed over appointment letters to 25,000 youth, signalling his commitment to action. The Unified Pension Scheme has also been approved for government employees and will be implemented from August 1. All regular employees appointed after January 1, 2006 will benefit from it. The gratuity limit has also been raised from 20 lakh rupees to 25 lakh rupees.

For unemployed youth who clear the Common Eligibility Test, the government has decided to provide financial assistance of 9,000 rupees per month. Under the Home Stay Scheme, youth aged between 15 and 29 years will be given free training and can earn up to 10,000 rupees per day.

In case Agniveers attain martyrdom during service, they will receive a compensation of 1 crore rupees just like other soldiers. The reservation quota in police constable recruitment for Agniveers has been increased from 10 percent to 20 percent. The wife of Pulwama martyr Naik Sandeep, Geeta, has been allotted a 200 square yard residential plot in Atali village, Faridabad.

Reforms in Governance, Culture, and Technology for a Future-Ready Haryana

Under the Har Ghar Grihini Yojana, 13 lakh poor women are being provided LPG cylinders for just 500 rupees. Through the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, women are being given a monthly assistance of 2,100 rupees. The Supreme Court's decision on sub-categorisation within SC reservations was implemented by the state government in its very first cabinet meeting.

For folk artists, the Pandit Lakhmichand Kalakar Samajik Samman Yojana has been introduced. Artists aged over 60 with at least 20 years of experience will receive a monthly assistance of 7,000 to 10,000 rupees depending on their annual income.

The government has also made landmark decisions in the field of cow protection. Exemption from stamp duty has been given on registered land owned by Gaushalas, provided it is not used for private or commercial purposes. The budget of the Cow Service Commission has been raised from 2 crore rupees to 500 crore rupees.

In a historic reform in municipal accounting systems, the colonial-era single entry accounting system has been scrapped and replaced with a double entry accounting system, which will enhance transparency and efficiency.

The government has also taken steps to transform Haryana into an artificial intelligence hub. A project worth 474.39 crore rupees has been approved for this purpose. A Global AI Centre will be established in Gurugram and a Haryana Advanced Computing Facility Centre in Panchkula. The project will also be supported by the World Bank.

In Yamunanagar, more than 20 acres of land has been transferred for the construction of the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial, which is expected to become a major tourist destination.

Sweeping reforms have been introduced in the liquor policy. The minimum distance of liquor shops from bus stands, schools, and religious places has been increased to 150 meters. Liquor shops and advertisements are now banned on highways. Violations of advertising rules will incur a fine between 1 lakh and 3 lakh rupees, along with provisions for license cancellation. In villages with populations below 500, no liquor shops will be allowed, resulting in the closure of 152 shops across nearly 700 villages.

The policies and decisions of the Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana government are not only symbols of comprehensive state development but also clear proof of the government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of every section of society. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana is moving confidently towards a right direction and a brighter future.

