Ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, sand artist Rupesh Singh created a sculpture of Lord Ram, PM Modi, and Mohan Bhagwat to inspire faith. The city is filled with excitement, playing 'Ramdhun' on public address systems.

Sand Art Marks Ram Temple Ceremony

Sand artist Rupesh Singh on Monday created a sand sculpture of Lord Rama ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Singh said he created a special sculpture featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and the Ram Temple to mark the upcoming flag-hoisting ceremony and inspire people about faith and the nation.

'Awakening Faith and Nation'

Speaking to ANI, Rupesh Singh said, "...Our Prime Minister and Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will attend the flag hoisting ceremony at Lord Ram's temple. Along with their sand sculpture, while drawing the 'Dharm Dhwaj,' I also depicted the temple of Lord Ram by engraving it in the sand to awaken countrymen regarding their country and religion and give momentum to the faith..."

Devotional Atmosphere in Ayodhya

Aarti was also performed today at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya. Excitement across Ayodhya was quite palpable with less than 24 hours to go for the flag hoisting ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

'Ramdhun' is being played across public address systems across the city, ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi told ANI.

Mayor on 'Golden Chapter'

"The Ramdhun will continue to play continuously from the various public address systems in Ayodhya, creating a religious atmosphere. The people coming and going will have a good feeling," the mayor said. "This recitation of Ramdhun, various beautiful hymns of God and Hanuman Chalisa will continue to be in your service," he added.

Expressing happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to hoist the saffron flag himself, he said that a "golden chapter will be added in the history of Ayodhya."

"Jai Sita Ram... Along with the establishment of Ram Janmabhoomi, the Prime Minister will hoist the saffron flag on the Shikhar of Ram Janmabhoomi tomorrow. With this, a golden chapter will be added to the history of our Ayodhya. We are all continuously striving to make Ayodhya clean, pure, divine, and grand. Our entire city is working hard," he said.

PM Modi to Hoist Saffron Flag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the saffron flag tomorrow atop the Shri Ram Temple, a momentous occasion expected to attract large numbers of domestic and international visitors.

PM Modi had performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple on August 5, 2020, and the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony was held on January 22, 2024. (ANI)