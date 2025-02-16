Maha Kumbh rush and train delays: What led to stampede at New Delhi railway station that claimed lives of 18?

New Delhi Railway station stampede: At least 18 people, including 14 women and three children, lost their lives, and over a dozen were injured in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday (Feb 15) night.

New Delhi railway station stampede updates mahakumbh rush and train delays anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 16, 2025, 9:01 AM IST

New Delhi: At least 18 people, including 14 women and three children, lost their lives, and over a dozen others sustained injuries in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday (Feb 15) night. The incident occurred as a massive surge of passengers, including those traveling for the Maha Kumbh and others waiting for delayed trains, overwhelmed the station.

Executive Director of Information & Publicity at the Railway Board, Dilip Kumar, stated that a two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the tragedy.

This incident follows a recent stampede at the Maha Kumbh during Mauni Amavasya, which resulted in the deaths of 30 devotees due to an unexpected surge in the crowd.

18 dead, several injured in stampede-like chaos at New Delhi railway station amid train delays

What led to the massive rush that triggered the stampede?

The authorities attributed the "unprecedented" rush of passengers at platforms 13 and 14 to the chaos and panic that ultimately led to the stampede.

According to an official statement by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway), platform 14 was already overcrowded as the Prayagraj Express awaited departure. Additionally, delays in the Swatantra Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express caused a further surge of passengers on platforms 12, 13, and 14, worsening the congestion and contributing to the tragedy.

"As per CMI, every hour 1,500 general tickets were sold by railways due to which the station got overcrowded and became uncontrollable. There was a stampede at platform no. 14 and near escalator near platform no. 16," the DCP said as quoted by Times of India. 

DCP KPS Malhotra elaborated that the crowd surged within 15-20 minutes after the announcement of a special train, as passengers hurried to board. "Two trains were delayed, and due to the increased footfall, the crowd grew massive. A few people sustained injuries. As of now, the situation is under control," he had said.

Passenger Dharmendra Singh shared his harrowing experience, stating that he was traveling to Prayagraj but encountered difficulties due to multiple train delays and cancellations.

"I was heading to Prayagraj, but many trains were either running late or had been canceled. The station was extremely overcrowded—far more packed than I’ve ever seen before. Right in front of me, six or seven women were carried away on stretchers," he recalled.

Likewise, the railway ministry said, "An Unprecedented rush situation developed today at about 10 pm in New Delhi railway station near platforms 13 & 14. Some of the passengers present there on the platforms fainted due to this sudden rush further leading to the rumours of stampede-like situation. This led to the spread of panic."

IAF sergeant details chaos at New Delhi railway station: 'Tried to warn, but crowd did not listen'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka to provide free monkey fever treatment for all; Vaccine expected next year anr

Karnataka to provide free monkey fever treatment for all; Vaccine expected next year

Second batch of illegal Indian nationals from US lands in Amritsar; Punjab CM assures proper arrangements anr

Second batch of illegal Indian nationals from US lands in Amritsar; Punjab CM assures proper arrangements

IAF sergeant details chaos at New Delhi railway station stampede: 'Tried to warn, but crowd did not listen anr

IAF sergeant details chaos at New Delhi railway station: 'Tried to warn, but crowd did not listen'

18 dead, several injured in stampede-like chaos at New Delhi railway station amid train delays anr

18 dead, several injured in stampede-like chaos at New Delhi railway station amid train delays

Shashi Tharoor questions PM Modi's silence on deported Indians during US visit ddr

Shashi Tharoor questions PM Modi's silence on deported Indians during US visit

Recent Stories

football Omar Marmoush can be next Mohamed Salah; 7 reasons why snt

Omar Marmoush can be next Mohamed Salah; 7 reasons why

Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a price hike in February 2025 - Check updated costs, specs and mileage gcw

Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a price hike in February 2025 - Check updated costs, specs and mileage

OnePlus 12R to Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Check out 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy in February 2025 gcw

OnePlus 12R to Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Check out 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy in February 2025

Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil Christian Wedding: Actress wows in white gown, sundowner ceremony ATG

Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil Christian Wedding: Actress wows in white gown, sundowner ceremony | PHOTOS

elon musk led doge scaps us funding for voter turnout in India bjp calls in 'external interference anr

Musk-led DOGE scraps US funding for 'voter turnout' in India; BJP calls it ‘external interference’

Recent Videos

Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Video Icon
Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Solar Panels Installed in Space Operate?

Infographic Hub | How Solar Panels Installed in Space Operate?

Video Icon
Delhi Metro Chaos! 😱 Passengers JUMP Exit Gate at Jama Masjid 🔥 Viral Video Sparks Debate

Delhi Metro Chaos! 😱 Passengers JUMP Exit Gate at Jama Masjid 🔥 Viral Video Sparks Debate

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Om Birla Takes HOLY DIP at Triveni Sangam

Maha Kumbh 2025: Om Birla Takes HOLY DIP at Triveni Sangam

Video Icon